The most powerful Snapdragon 888 Android phone is... foldable





These are virtually all current Android flagships on the market, and the only ones above the Oppo Find N are a bunch of gaming-oriented phones with various cooling solutions and the upgraded Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset





We are working through our review paces with the Oppo Find N, and will post our own benchmark tests as soon as they become available, just to compare with the other star foldable of 2021, Samsung's Z Fold 3 which is also powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.





Oppo Find N vs Samsung Z Fold 3 size and specs differences

Dimensions unfolded: 132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm vs 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm

Dimensions folded: 132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm vs 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm

Main displays: 7.1", 1792 x 1920, 1000 nits vs 7.6". 1768 x 2208, 1200 nits 120Hz internal screens with ultrathin glass covers

External displays: 5.49", 60Hz, 988 x 1972, 18:9 ratio vs 6.2", 120Hz, 832 x 2268, 25:9 ratio

Main Cameras: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.76", 1.8µm sensors

Telephoto cameras: 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.4", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6", 1.0µm 2x optical zoom cameras

Ultrawide cameras: 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 1/3.09", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, 1.12µm cameras

Front camera cover screen: 32 MP, f/2.4, 1/2.74", 0.8µm vs 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3", 1.22µm selfie camera

Front camera main display: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3", 1.22µm vs 4 MP, f/1.8, 2.0µm, UDC camera

Batteries and charging: 4500mAh, 33W vs 4400mAh, 25W



As you can see in the Oppo Find N vs Samsung Z Fold 3 specs list above, the Find N's display resolution is a tad lower and the screen diagonal shorter than on Samsung's foldable, which might somewhat explain why the Snapdragon 888 in it performs a bit better, as it has less pixels to push under strenuous conditions. That, and the fact that the tests have been done on the most powerful Find N version with the 12GB of fast RAM and 512GB of storage.





