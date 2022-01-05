Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Processors Oppo

The most powerful Snapdragon 888 Android phone is... foldable

Daniel Petrov
By
0
The most powerful Snapdragon 888 Android phone is... foldable
Well, well, well, if the latest AnTuTu benchmark chart for 2021 isn't a tribute to foldable phones performance and viability. The just-released Find N, of which Oppo had to ration orders due to popular demand, has climbed up to the top spot in the comprehensive benchmark among Android phones with the Snapdragon 888 processor. 

These are virtually all current Android flagships on the market, and the only ones above the Oppo Find N are a bunch of gaming-oriented phones with various cooling solutions and the upgraded Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

We are working through our review paces with the Oppo Find N, and will post our own benchmark tests as soon as they become available, just to compare with the other star foldable of 2021, Samsung's Z Fold 3 which is also powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.

Oppo Find N vs Samsung Z Fold 3 size and specs differences


  • Dimensions unfolded: 132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm vs 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm
  • Dimensions folded: 132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm vs 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
  • Main displays: 7.1", 1792 x 1920, 1000 nits vs 7.6". 1768 x 2208, 1200 nits 120Hz internal screens with ultrathin glass covers
  • External displays: 5.49", 60Hz, 988 x 1972, 18:9 ratio vs 6.2", 120Hz, 832 x 2268, 25:9 ratio
  • Main Cameras: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.76", 1.8µm sensors
  • Telephoto cameras: 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.4", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6", 1.0µm 2x optical zoom cameras
  • Ultrawide cameras: 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 1/3.09", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, 1.12µm cameras
  • Front camera cover screen: 32 MP, f/2.4, 1/2.74", 0.8µm vs 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3", 1.22µm selfie camera
  • Front camera main display: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3", 1.22µm vs 4 MP, f/1.8, 2.0µm, UDC camera
  • Batteries and charging: 4500mAh, 33W vs 4400mAh, 25W

As you can see in the Oppo Find N vs Samsung Z Fold 3 specs list above, the Find N's display resolution is a tad lower and the screen diagonal shorter than on Samsung's foldable, which might somewhat explain why the Snapdragon 888 in it performs a bit better, as it has less pixels to push under strenuous conditions. That, and the fact that the tests have been done on the most powerful Find N version with the 12GB of fast RAM and 512GB of storage.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Official Samsung 45W charger meant to pair with the Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Official Samsung 45W charger meant to pair with the Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks
Android 12 works on the Samsung Galaxy S2 (sort of)
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Android 12 works on the Samsung Galaxy S2 (sort of)
Profile photo notifications coming to WhatsApp for iOS
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Profile photo notifications coming to WhatsApp for iOS
Five affordable Nokia devices announced by HMD
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Five affordable Nokia devices announced by HMD
The gigantic Samsung Tab S8 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8/S8+ leak in the flesh
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The gigantic Samsung Tab S8 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8/S8+ leak in the flesh
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G receives the Android 12, One UI 4.0 update
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G receives the Android 12, One UI 4.0 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless