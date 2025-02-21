More iPhone and iPad users will finally get to experience this soon





Apple Intelligence will become available in several new languages: French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified). Localized versions of English will also be introduced for Singapore and India. This expansion significantly broadens the reach of Apple Intelligence , making it accessible to millions of new users around the globe. Developers can begin testing these new language capabilities today.



A key aspect of this rollout is the introduction of Apple Intelligence to users in the European Union. iPhone and iPad owners in the EU will gain access to these features for the first time, which marks a major milestone for Apple, as it opens up a substantial market for its AI-powered tools. The company has likely been working to ensure compliance with EU data privacy regulations before launching these features. That said, this is odd timing considering the company just removed iCloud end-to-end encryption for U.K. users as requested by law





In addition to language expansion, Apple Intelligence is also coming to a new platform: Apple Vision Pro. This may come as a surprise to many that assumed Apple was done developing for this platform. It appears that this is not the case and Apple fully intends to open up new avenues for Apple Intelligence, beyond its current applications on smartphones and tablets.





Apple also plans to continue enhancing Apple Intelligence with new features in the coming months. Siri, the company's voice assistant, is expected to receive expanded capabilities. This could include improved natural language understanding, enhanced contextual awareness, and a broader range of tasks that Siri can handle.



