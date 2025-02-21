More iPhone and iPad users will finally get to experience this soon
Appletoday announced that the upcoming software updates, iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4, are slated for release in April. However, this update is also available starting today for those running the betas and will bring several enhancements, including expanded language support and platform availability for Apple Intelligence to the E.U. and the Apple Vision Pro.
With these updates, Apple Intelligence will become available in several new languages: French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified). Localized versions of English will also be introduced for Singapore and India. This expansion significantly broadens the reach of Apple Intelligence, making it accessible to millions of new users around the globe. Developers can begin testing these new language capabilities today.
A key aspect of this rollout is the introduction of Apple Intelligence to users in the European Union. iPhone and iPad owners in the EU will gain access to these features for the first time, which marks a major milestone for Apple, as it opens up a substantial market for its AI-powered tools. The company has likely been working to ensure compliance with EU data privacy regulations before launching these features. That said, this is odd timing considering the company just removed iCloud end-to-end encryption for U.K. users as requested by law.
A new, smarter Siri is expected to roll out in the coming months. | Image credit — Apple
In addition to language expansion, Apple Intelligence is also coming to a new platform: Apple Vision Pro. This may come as a surprise to many that assumed Apple was done developing for this platform. It appears that this is not the case and Apple fully intends to open up new avenues for Apple Intelligence, beyond its current applications on smartphones and tablets.
Apple also plans to continue enhancing Apple Intelligence with new features in the coming months. Siri, the company's voice assistant, is expected to receive expanded capabilities. This could include improved natural language understanding, enhanced contextual awareness, and a broader range of tasks that Siri can handle.
Of course, we couldn't talk Apple without addressing privacy. In its announcement, the company emphasized user privacy as a fundamental principle of Apple Intelligence. Apple explained that much of the processing takes place directly on the device, minimizing the need to transmit data to external servers. For tasks that require more powerful models, Apple will employ Private Cloud Compute, which extends the device's built-in security and privacy protections to the cloud.
The expansion of Apple Intelligence to new languages, platforms, and features could have a noticeable impact on its growth. Personally, what I am the most excited about is the improved Siri that's expected in a few months. However, for those in the E.U., the rollout of Apple Intelligence should be an exciting development.
