Mophie launches 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe spot for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Iskra Petrova
Mophie has now launched a new multi-device wireless charging station for your Apple devices, and this time, it comes with MagSafe support, reports 9to5Mac. The new wireless charger has a dedicated spot for an Apple Watch, AirPods, and a place where you can put your MagSafe charger for your iPhone.

The new mophie 3-in-1 stand with MagSafe makes charging your Apple devices and iPhone 12 even more convenient


The price of the new wireless charger is $89.95, and you can buy it from the Apple store or the mophie website. It can simultaneously charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone 12 with the MagSafe charger. Cases up to 3mm thick will work with the new stand.

These are the features that the mophie 3-in-1 wireless charger rocks:
  • 15W fast wireless charging for your iPhone 12
  • Integrated Apple Watch magnetic charger
  • AirPods charging spot
  • Accurate placement
  • Perfect viewing angle
  • Portrait or landscape mode

The magnetic charger for the Apple Watch assures accurate placement and holds your smartwatch at an ideal angle to take advantage of the Nightstand mode, while your MagSafe charger ensures everything, you know, clicks in place with your iPhone 12.

Also read:

Keep in mind, you need to have your own MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12, as it is not included with the charging stand.

