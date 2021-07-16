Mophie launches 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe spot for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The new mophie 3-in-1 stand with MagSafe makes charging your Apple devices and iPhone 12 even more convenient



The price of the new wireless charger is $89.95, and you can buy it from the Apple store or the mophie website . It can simultaneously charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone 12 with the MagSafe charger. Cases up to 3mm thick will work with the new stand.





15W fast wireless charging for your iPhone 12

Integrated Apple Watch magnetic charger

AirPods charging spot

Accurate placement

Perfect viewing angle

Portrait or landscape mode

The magnetic charger for the Apple Watch assures accurate placement and holds your smartwatch at an ideal angle to take advantage of the Nightstand mode, while your MagSafe charger ensures everything, you know, clicks in place with your iPhone 12.







Keep in mind, you need to have your own MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12, as it is not included with the charging stand.

