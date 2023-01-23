Mobvoi’s next smartwatch will be powered by Snapdragon W5+, runs Wear OS 3

️ Leak: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 - one of the first watches to ship with Snapdragon W5(+) and Wear OS 3 pic.twitter.com/FIg8BEcMQR — Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) January 20, 2023

Teased a few months ago, the TicWatch Pro 5 looks a lot sleeker than any of Mobvoi’s previous products, a sign that the company is willing to invest in design to match the competition. The picture leaked on Twitter courtesy of Kuba Wojciechowski offers us a first glance at Mobvoi’s upcoming smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5.



Although Mobvoi’s hasn’t yet announced when the TicWatch Pro 5 will be launched, “ they’ve added basic support for the watch to their app as well as put the renders in a few places ,” Kuba said. Basically, this means that a possible reveal is just around the corner, so stay tuned for more on this one. In addition to being one of the first watches to ship with Wear OS 3, Kuba claims the TicWatch Pro 5 is going to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ processor, another premiere scored by Mobvoi’s smartwatch.Although Mobvoi’s hasn’t yet announced when the TicWatch Pro 5 will be launched, “,” Kuba said. Basically, this means that a possible reveal is just around the corner, so stay tuned for more on this one.