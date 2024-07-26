Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Leagues Cup returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

By
It’s a great time to be a soccer fan. We’ve just had EURO 2024 and now Apple announced that Leagues Cup is making a comeback. Starting July 26, the World Cup-style tournament returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for about one month.

The first in-season club tournament in North America, Leagues Cup starts today, and MLS Season Pass will be the only place where soccer fans will be able to watch every match.

This time around, the tournament features all 47 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexico’s Liga MX. Furthermore, all clubs will put their regular seasons on standby in order to participate in the tournament. The latter will conclude with the top three teams receiving automatic bids to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The entire tournament includes 77 matches in stadiums across the United States and Canada, and fans in more than 100 countries and regions can watch the action with an MLS Season Pass subscription.

This is the second tournament in a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer, so expectations are higher, especially when it comes to attendance and number of people watching via an MLS Season Pass.

Last year, over 1.3 million fans attended Leagues Cup matches, which was won by Inter Miami CF, which defeated Nashville SC in the final to become the first-ever Leagues Cup champions.

Soccer star Lionel Mess was awarded Best Player and Top Scorer with a tournament-best 10 goals. Is going to make a comeback this year? It’s unclear due to his ankle injury, which might prevent him from helping his team retain the Leagues Cup champion title.

Watch up to four simultaneous matches at once with Multiview | Image credits: Apple

If you have an MLS Season Pass subscription, you’ll be happy to know that every live Leagues Cup match will be available to watch in English, Spanish, or French (where available). Moreover, subscribers are getting exclusive on-demand content and the most expansive accessible programming lineup ever, including Leagues Cup Countdown and Leagues Cup Wrap-Up in English, as well as Leagues Cup La Previa and Leagues Cup El Resumen in Spanish.

It's worth mentioning that soccer fans can watch up to four simultaneous matches at once with Multiview on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web. It costs $14.99 per month or $49 per season.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

