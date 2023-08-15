Mint Mobile massive deal: get Unlimited for only $15!, Pixel 7 Pro $200 off!





This promo means that the Unlimited plan is now 50% off for the promo period. The price will hold for your first three months on the service, which means it's $45 in savings over the period.









The good news is that since Mint Mobile's plans are pre-paid, you can switch to an appropriate data limit (5 GB, 15 GB, 20 GB) when your promo billing is over — you won't necessarily get locked down to paying for Unlimited.





Mint Mobile is an MVNO operating on T-Mobile's 5G network. Since it's a virtual operator and it doesn't bundle any perks with its offers, it is capable of providing simple plans with core services at a low price. And yes, Mobile Hotspot is included without extra pay — we do consider that a core service.





Other special offers currently include 6 months of free service if you buy a phone off of Mint. This promo synergises perfectly with a $200 off on the Pixel 7 Pro phones sold by Mint right now!





Pixel 7 Pro at $200 off, 6 months of free service Puy a Pixel 7 phone from Mint Mobile and enjoy 6 months of Mint Mobile service for free. Requires a 1-year commitment. Essentially, you get the phone for $200 off and 50% off a full year of phone service. $200 off (22%) Gift $699 $899 Buy at Mint Mobile













Mint Mobile is running a... peculiar summer promo right now. For a limited time, you can get any Mint plan for the price of $15 (for your first three months). That means you can either get a 5 GB plan for $15... or an Unlimited plan for $15. Gee, we wonder which one we would get?