Microsoft's Copilot AI chatbot arrives on Telegram

Microsoft's popular AI chatbot, Copilot, is making an impact in the tech world once again by expanding its reach to the messaging app Telegram. This strategic move allows users to seamlessly integrate AI interactions into their daily conversations. Telegram, known for its privacy-centric approach, now hosts the official Copilot bot, complete with a verification checkmark and the username @CopilotOfficialBot.

Accessing Copilot on Telegram is straightforward, requiring users to search for the bot and share their Telegram phone number with Microsoft. This step, while necessary for functionality, might raise some eyebrows among Telegram users who value the app's strong emphasis on privacy.

While Copilot for Telegram mirrors many features of its counterparts, it does come with certain constraints. Unlike some other AI chatbots, it currently focuses on text-based interactions and does not support image generation. However, its capabilities are far from limited. Microsoft highlights Copilot's ability to perform internet searches, provide movie recommendations, generate workout routines, assist with coding tasks, translate conversations, and offer quick facts.

Microsoft&#039;s Copilot AI chatbot arrives on Telegram
Image credit: The Verge

Users should note that there is a daily limit of 30 conversational turns, which means the user and Copilot can only exchange 30 messages back and forth within a 24-hour period. This limitation aims to manage resource allocation while ensuring fair access for all users.

This expansion into Telegram aligns with Microsoft's overall strategy to integrate Copilot into various products and services. The company has already introduced Copilot for business applications, PCs with built-in Copilot functionality, Copilot for Microsoft 365, and a premium version offering access to cutting-edge AI models for a monthly subscription fee.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is not alone in its efforts to bring AI chatbots to messaging platforms. Other companies, such as Meta and Google, have also integrated their AI models into their respective messaging apps. This trend points to the growing importance of AI in shaping the way people communicate and access information in the digital age. It will be interesting to see how this move impacts the adoption and evolution of AI chatbots in the future.
Johanna Romero
