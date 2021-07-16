Microsoft gives a Windows 365 price sneak peek

Microsoft gives a Windows 365 price sneak peek0
On July 14, Microsoft announced Windows 365 — a service that makes use of cloud computing in a new, more productivity-oriented way. To put it in simple terms, this is a version of Windows that you can run on any kind of device - from your smartphone, iPad, a normal laptop or PC. The only requirement is an internet browser.
How will Windows 365 be priced?
However, during a Microsoft Inspire session, the company showed an example of a particular configuration and its price. The configuration is as follows: two CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for the price of $31 per month. This offer is part of the Windows 365 Business option, intended for businesses with up to 300 users total.
A spokesperson from Microsoft informed The Verge that ‘This is pricing for just one SKU. Microsoft will have many more options, both in terms of configurations and price points, to share when the product becomes generally available on August 2nd.’
It’s worth also mentioning that Microsoft’s Cloud PCs will have top-notch internet speeds with download speeds of 10Gbps and upload speeds of 4Gbps. Keep in mind that stuff like USB and multiple monitors will only be available to Windows 365 users that are accessing the service from a Windows device.
You can find more information about the service in this blog post by Microsoft.