Google now allows Microsoft Teams messages to be migrated to Google Chat

Microsoft Apps Google
Microsoft Teams chat migration
Google announced this week that it’s expanding the ability to migrate messages to Microsoft Teams. Starting today, Google Workspace admins can migrate conversations from channels in Microsoft Teams to spaces in Google Chat.

In order to migrate data from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat, admins must use the dedicated console. Here are the steps an admin must follow to migrate their organization’s data from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat:

  • First, connect to your Microsoft account.
  • Then, upload a CSV of the teams from where you want to migrate the messages. You can specify the source to destination identity mapping by uploading a CSV of the email ID’s from source to target.
  • Next, you’ll enter the starting date for messages to be migrated from Teams. Then you can begin your data migration.
  • Finally, you’ll complete the migration by making migrated spaces, messages and related conversation data available to Google Workspace users.

It’s important to mention that admins can only migrate data to accounts of existing users with a user license and the Google Chat service turned on.

Migrate chat messages from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat | Screenshot credits: Google

Equally important is the fact that the Chat migration tool will not delete or modify existing Google Chat spaces or messages. On top of that, admis can also run a delta migration, which will migrate any messages added to Teams channels since the primary migration (messages already migrated will be skipped).

As soon as the migration process is complete, admins can export a report that contains detailed information regarding content that skipped, failed or had warnings during the migration.

As mentioned earlier, the ability to migrate messages from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat is now available to all Google Workspace customers. However, Google announced that this feature remains in open beta until it’s ready for prime time.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

