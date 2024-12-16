Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat is rolling out a much-requested feature with automatic translations. On top of that, a few tweaks are coming to @ mentions on the platform as well.
Now, Google Chat is getting the ability to automatically detect and translate over 120 languages to the user's preferred language. Basically, messages in another language will be translated by default, while you'll still have the ability to click on "View original".
Understandably, this translated version will be visible only to you. When you want to change languages in your Google account settings, you'll need to wait for up to 24 hours for the feature to update its languages.
Meanwhile, the app is also getting some changes to the @ mentions. There will be a new design reminiscent of smart chips and similar to Drive's. This will ensure Google Workspace apps have a uniform appearance for users.
When you hover over a chip for a person, you'll see more info about them, while clicking on it will start a conversation between you two. If you mention a user who's not in the conversation you'll get the option to add them and send the message, or send the message without adding them to the conversation. This applies to Spaces and group conversations, not to direct messages.
I particularly love the automatic message translation feature. It's a fantastic use of generative AI, especially if you often communicate with people who aren't fluent in your language or English. It allows them to express themselves more comfortably in their native language while ensuring you can still understand them.
Now, Google Chat is getting the ability to automatically detect and translate over 120 languages to the user's preferred language. Basically, messages in another language will be translated by default, while you'll still have the ability to click on "View original".
In order to enable the feature, you need to go to Settings, then Automatic Translation, then "Translate messages to your preferred language". The automatic translation only applies to message content inside the conversation stream, so it won't show up on message snippets in Home or in your notifications.
Understandably, this translated version will be visible only to you. When you want to change languages in your Google account settings, you'll need to wait for up to 24 hours for the feature to update its languages.
In the coming weeks, Google Chat translations will be rolling out to Workspace customers with the Gemini Business and Enterprise and AI Meetings and Messaging paid add-ons. Those will be available on Android, iOS, and on the web.
Image Credit - Google
Meanwhile, the app is also getting some changes to the @ mentions. There will be a new design reminiscent of smart chips and similar to Drive's. This will ensure Google Workspace apps have a uniform appearance for users.
When you hover over a chip for a person, you'll see more info about them, while clicking on it will start a conversation between you two. If you mention a user who's not in the conversation you'll get the option to add them and send the message, or send the message without adding them to the conversation. This applies to Spaces and group conversations, not to direct messages.
These changes will be available for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and people with personal Google accounts. The changes will roll out on the web first, and come to Android and iOS in the first quarter of 2025.
I particularly love the automatic message translation feature. It's a fantastic use of generative AI, especially if you often communicate with people who aren't fluent in your language or English. It allows them to express themselves more comfortably in their native language while ensuring you can still understand them.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: