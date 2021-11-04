Microsoft’s SwiftKey app enables copy/paste across Android and Windows

Microsoft’s SwiftKey app enables copy/paste across Android and Windows0
MSPU reports that SwiftKey for Android has already added the ability to share a copy/paste clipboard across Android and Windows. The app’s support website confirms the information and even offers instructions on how to make use of the new copy/paste feature.
If you’re using an Android device, open the SwiftKey app, tap on Rich input, choose Clipboard, and then tap the “Sync clipboard history to the cloud” toggle. You will be prompted to login to your Microsoft Account, but you can also create one if you don’t have one already.
Keep in mind that the Cloud Clipboard will only keep your last copied clip, which will only be available for an hour. The last copied cloud clip will also show up on your prediction bar as a quick paste option, but this feature can be turned off by going to Rich input / Clipboard / Show.