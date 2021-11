Microsoft’s SwiftKey app enables copy/paste across Android and Windows

Sync clipboard history to the cloud

Settings / System / Clipboard

Clipboard history

ync across devices

Rich input / Clipboard / Show

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

We reported last month about a possible new feature that will make it easier to copy and paste content between Android and Windows via Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard app. At the time of writing, the feature was spotted in a beta version of the app, so we assumed it will take at least a month for Microsoft to make it available to everyone.However, MSPU reports that SwiftKey for Android has already added the ability to share a copy/paste clipboard across Android and Windows. The app’s support website confirms the information and even offers instructions on how to make use of the new copy/paste feature.If you’re using an Android device, open the SwiftKey app, tap on Rich input, choose Clipboard, and then tap the “” toggle. You will be prompted to login to your Microsoft Account, but you can also create one if you don’t have one already.From your Windows 10 PC, head to, and enable the “” toggle. Finally, tap the “S” toggle to on and login to your Microsoft Account to finish the action.Keep in mind that the Cloud Clipboard will only keep your last copied clip, which will only be available for an hour. The last copied cloud clip will also show up on your prediction bar as a quick paste option, but this feature can be turned off by going to