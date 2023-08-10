Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Amazon still sells Microsoft's powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
In case you missed it, Amazon sells Microsoft’s stellar Surface Pro 9 at an incredible discount. The offer has been live for some time now. However, supplies are running low. At $269 off its price tag, it’s a great choice to consider if you’re looking for a top-shelf tablet with the power of a laptop. Best of all, Amazon isn’t making shoppers bend over backward to take advantage of this incredible discount!

Usually, you’d have to dig into your pockets for a hefty $1110 for this Windows 11 perfection. Luckily, that's not the case right now. The device is sold without any accessories, though. In case you’d like to get the powerhouse with a keyboard, we suggest you consider the stellar Surface Pro 9 deal we covered not long ago.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: still available at $269 off its price tag on Amazon

The fantastic Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is still up for grabs at a lower price on Amazon. The tablet features the 12th gen Intel Evo i5 processor to facilitate multitasking. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Get it in the Platinum color and enjoy your savings.
$269 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

True, we’ve seen other great deals for this powerhouse before and will likely continue to enjoy impressive discounts. But that doesn’t mean the current Amazon offer isn’t amazing. Quite the contrary! In fact, according to our research, its current price at Amazon is close to the lowest ever seen for this product at the retailer.

The Surface Pro 9 shows that multitasking can be easy, seamless, and pleasant (and doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.) The device comes with the iconic built-in kickstand. It’s designed on the Intel Evo platform and showcases a 12th Gen Intel Evo i5 processor to facilitate all your activities. Indeed, you can multitask your brains off with this tablet, especially if you complete the ecosystem with its compatible accessories.

The high-end device also boasts a fantastic 13-inch PixelSense display with a snappy refresh rate of 120Hz. Microsoft also equipped it with four Thunderbolt ports to speed up file sharing and more. Moreover, the laptop-to-tablet beast shouldn’t disappoint you with its battery life. While we haven’t put it to the test yet, the powerhouse is advertised to last as much as 15.5 hours on a single charge.

Last but surely not least, Microsoft’s powerful PC in tablet form runs on Windows 11 and is one of our best Windows tablets in 2023. We know that not everyone is a fan of that OS, but those who are will undoubtedly appreciate it. Considering everything said so far, we believe it’s worth going after this device at its current discounted price.

