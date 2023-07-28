Stellar Surface Pro 9 deal includes a discount, free keyboard, and one more surprise

Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
The single most irritating thing about top tablets is that they don't come with accessories. For those looking for a productivity tablet with a free keyboard and a very affordable stylus, Best Buy is running a great deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 remains unrivaled when it comes to productivity. Even though Apple and Samsung also make awesome premium tablets, Microsoft's slate is a better fit for you if you want a device that runs a laptop operating system, instead of a mobile platform which can feel quite restrictive when you need to get serious work done.

The Surface Pro 9 is a well-made tablet with an aluminum casing. It's lightweight, so it's easy to carry around. It also has a kickstand for hands-free use which opens to nearly 170 degrees, meaning you can adjust the screen at different angles.

Surface Pro 9 i5 8GB 256GB with free keyboard

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports
$100 off (9%) Gift
$999 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Surface Pro 9 i7 16GB 256GB with free keyboard

12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports
$100 off (6%) Gift
$1499 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

The convertible sports a large 13 inches screen and has enough stamina to last the whole workday and then some.

You can choose between the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U or the i7-1255U processor. The latter has higher clock speeds and faster graphics. The device is adequately fast for productivity tasks and office workflows and it greatly helps that it has a flexible file management system and access to full version of apps.

Best Buy has discounted the Surface Pro 9 by $100, so you can get the i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $999.99 instead of $1,099.99 and the i7 variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,499.99 instead of $1,599.99.

On top of that, the retailer is bundling in the Signature keyboard that costs $179.99 for free with every purchase, taking total savings to $279.99.

And that's not all. If you also want the Slim Pen 2 for jotting down notes and doodling, you can buy the Surface Slim Pen 2 and Pro Signature Keyboard for $100 instead of $279.99, for combined savings of $279.99. In short, you can either get a discounted device and a free keyboard or a discounted device with a discounted keyboard with pen. 

It's not very often that we see deals like this so grab this opportunity if you want a speedy tablet and key accessories at a discounted rate.

