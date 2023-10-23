Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
It's not too late to snatch the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with a smashing discount on Amazon
Looking for an expensive laptop-to-tablet device at a bargain price right now? Well, you’ve come to the right place. A few weeks back, we shared an incredible deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 that was live on Amazon. Back then, the tablet was a whopping 38% off. Amazingly, the offer is still up for grabs. As if that’s not enough, the tablet is another $25 cheaper than before, thus allowing you to save as much as $625!

Typically, you’d have to dig into your pockets for a rather hefty $1,599.99 for this particular configuration featuring 16GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor. At the moment, however, you can snatch it at 39% off. So, in case you were wondering, the Surface Pro 8 is undoubtedly a great choice at that price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: save an amazing 39% at Amazon

Now's the ideal time to get your hands on the rather expensive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at a bargain price. Currently, the slate is an amazing 39% cheaper than usual on Amazon. This is the variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
$625 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


One of the best Windows tablets you can buy right now, this Microsoft slate doesn’t regularly arrive at such a low price. And while it’s still far from budget-friendly, even with this smashing discount, it packs a punch on the performance front. That makes it a worthwhile investment, especially if you pull the trigger on this deal.

Powered by Windows 11 and running on the powerful Intel Core i7 SoC, the Surface Pro 8 helps you tackle demanding tasks. It features a 13-inch touchscreen with a buttery-smooth refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, the tablet arrives with the iconic built-in kickstand, giving you extra convenience.

While it’s ideal for multitasking and entertainment, the slate also transforms into a fully functional PC with a detachable keyboard, sold separately. Like every other tablet nowadays, this one also supports the use of a pen to help you make sketches and edit your work easily.

According to Microsoft, this bad boy also lasts up to 16 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough to get you through a busy working day. While the actual battery life varies depending on what you’re doing, you can expect it to replenish quickly via Fast Charging.

Granted, the Surface Pro 8 is quite pricey at its regular price. That said, the present Amazon deal is just too good to miss out on, especially if you’re looking for the next great Windows-powered addition to your tech collection. Don’t forget that the offer has been live for some time, and nobody knows how much longer it will be up and running.
