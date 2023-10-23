It's not too late to snatch the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with a smashing discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for an expensive laptop-to-tablet device at a bargain price right now? Well, you’ve come to the right place. A few weeks back, we shared an incredible deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 that was live on Amazon. Back then, the tablet was a whopping 38% off. Amazingly, the offer is still up for grabs. As if that’s not enough, the tablet is another $25 cheaper than before, thus allowing you to save as much as $625!
One of the best Windows tablets you can buy right now, this Microsoft slate doesn’t regularly arrive at such a low price. And while it’s still far from budget-friendly, even with this smashing discount, it packs a punch on the performance front. That makes it a worthwhile investment, especially if you pull the trigger on this deal.
While it’s ideal for multitasking and entertainment, the slate also transforms into a fully functional PC with a detachable keyboard, sold separately. Like every other tablet nowadays, this one also supports the use of a pen to help you make sketches and edit your work easily.
According to Microsoft, this bad boy also lasts up to 16 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough to get you through a busy working day. While the actual battery life varies depending on what you’re doing, you can expect it to replenish quickly via Fast Charging.
Granted, the Surface Pro 8 is quite pricey at its regular price. That said, the present Amazon deal is just too good to miss out on, especially if you’re looking for the next great Windows-powered addition to your tech collection. Don’t forget that the offer has been live for some time, and nobody knows how much longer it will be up and running.
Typically, you’d have to dig into your pockets for a rather hefty $1,599.99 for this particular configuration featuring 16GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor. At the moment, however, you can snatch it at 39% off. So, in case you were wondering, the Surface Pro 8 is undoubtedly a great choice at that price.
Powered by Windows 11 and running on the powerful Intel Core i7 SoC, the Surface Pro 8 helps you tackle demanding tasks. It features a 13-inch touchscreen with a buttery-smooth refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, the tablet arrives with the iconic built-in kickstand, giving you extra convenience.
