The incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is deeply discounted at these merchant

Do you like Windows? In that case, you probably won’t be tempted to try an Android or an iOS slate. And why should you when Amazon lets you snag the fantastic Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at a markdown of 35%. This exciting deal applies to the model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage and lands the capable Windows tablet at under $740.

But wait – there’s more! Over at Walmart, we found an equally appealing bundle deal on the same tablet with 256GB of storage. This one arrives with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and can be yours at just under $800, saving you a hefty $200.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard: save $200 at Walmart

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard in Black can now be yours at $200 off its price tag. This is a pretty awesome deal you can now take advantage of over at Walmart.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft Surface Pro 8, 128GB: save 33% at Amazon

Don't need the compatible keyboard? No worries! Head over to Amazon, where you can find the fantastic Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 128GB of storage space at 33% off its price tag. This equated to $363 in savings, so don't miss out.
$363 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s a lot to like about this bad boy besides its price tag – it’s actually so good that it easily beats some of the best tablets out there. What do we have onboard? To begin with, the device boasts a super-smooth 13-inch 120Hz touchscreen with Microsoft’s iconic Kickstand. It adjusts to nearly 180 degrees and facilitates hands-free use.

Secondly, this tablet is ideal for all sorts of tasks, and we’re not just beating our gums here. From your TV and movie obsessions and favorite games through various work-related tasks and (pretty much) anything else you can think of, the Microsoft tablet has enough horsepower to give you a superb experience.

You can even enjoy high quality face-to-face chats with the integrated front camera. It automatically adjusts the light so that you always look your best.

If you pick the Walmart offer, you’ll get the tablet alongside the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard in Black. It has backlit keys for ultimate convenience during use, attaches magnetically, and gives you the extra versatility you may be looking for.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 should be no disappointment on the battery front, either. You get as much as 16 hours of battery life between charges, which should be more than enough to get you through a busy day.

Overall, if you’re after a solid laptop-to-tablet device powered by your favorite operating system, we suggest you consider pulling the trigger on one of these offers. At that price, the Surface Pro 8 makes a fantastic purchase that should satisfy just about every Microsoft fan who doesn’t want to splurge on the newer model.
