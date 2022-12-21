Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

The Microsoft Surface tablet that iPad aspires to be when it grows up is a whopping $412 off

We have almost made it to the end of the year and surely deserve to treat ourselves to a little something with a lot of power. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is one device that fits this description and the best part is that it's currently on sale.

The Surface Pro 8 is a versatile portable device that easily morphs from a tablet to a laptop. It is very lightweight, ultraportable, and sturdy, and sports a 13-inch screen with a fluid refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has a tall aspect ratio so there is more vertical room for viewing articles and working on text documents. There is also a kickstand for multiangle viewing.

The variant that Amazon has discounted is powered by the Intel 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It provides ample performance for everyday tasks, including moderately heavy workloads, so it's easy to recommend to students and professionals.

There are two USB-C ports with support for USB4 and Thunderbolt 4, ensuring fast data transfer rates.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 8GB 256GB

13-inch 120Hz screen | Built-in Kickstand | 5MP front facing camera | 10MP rear camera | Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor | 16 hours of battery life | 3.5mm headphone jack |
$412 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft promises a battery life of 16 hours, and while it may not last this long for everyone, it will easily get you through a whole workday. The tablet's cameras and microphone are also impressive and the device also has the Windows Hello facial recognition system.

What makes the Surface Pro 8 special is that it comes from a company that has a long history of making productivity-centric devices. Microsoft has successfully taken the best bits from laptop and tablet form factors for the ultimate portable experience, giving the Surface Pro 8 an edge over other top 2022 tablets.

The Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been marked down by 34 percent, meaning you can currently get it for $787.99 instead of $1,199.99.

That's a seriously chunky discount for a modern-looking standalone productivity machine with a beautiful screen and promising battery life. This deal has been going on for a while and other variants have already sold out, so get this model while you can.
