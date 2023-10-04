The top-tier Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 16GB of RAM is currently a whopping $601 OFF on Amazon
Who needs a laptop when you can currently snatch a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space for a whopping $601 off its price on Amazon? Yes, this is not a joke; you read it right. At the moment, Amazon is offering the incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i7 processor under the hood with a sweet 38% discount, letting you save big on this rather expensive tablet.
Powered by Windows 11, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can run your favorite PC apps. Furthermore, it has enough firepower to deal with demanding tasks without issues. Attach a keyboard to it and this incredible tablet can literally replace your laptop and become your new workhorse device.
Not only that, but since it sports a 13-inch display with a 2880 x 1920 resolution, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is also perfect for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV series. The screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate, making the tabled feel snappier. However, if you are looking for a tablet to play games on, you may want to give that one a pass since it doesn't offer stellar gaming performance.
However, Amazon's deal won't stay available forever, and no one knows when it will expire. Therefore, if you are currently in the market for a new top-tier tablet or laptop, you should take advantage of this deal and tap the deal button at the beginning of the article as soon as possible — preferably right now.
Nevertheless, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is still pretty awesome. And given the huge price cut Amazon is currently offering on this slate with 16GB of RAM, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a true bargain, albeit still away from budget-friendly.
