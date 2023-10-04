The top-tier Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 16GB of RAM is currently a whopping $601 OFF on Amazon

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Who needs a laptop when you can currently snatch a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space for a whopping $601 off its price on Amazon? Yes, this is not a joke; you read it right. At the moment, Amazon is offering the incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i7 processor under the hood with a sweet 38% discount, letting you save big on this rather expensive tablet.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 16GB RAM: Save $601!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 16GB of RAM is currently $601 off its price on Amazon. The tablet has great performance, packs an awesome display, and can now be yours for way, way less than usual. So, save big on a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 while you can!
$601 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by Windows 11, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can run your favorite PC apps. Furthermore, it has enough firepower to deal with demanding tasks without issues. Attach a keyboard to it and this incredible tablet can literally replace your laptop and become your new workhorse device.

Not only that, but since it sports a 13-inch display with a 2880 x 1920 resolution, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is also perfect for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV series. The screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate, making the tabled feel snappier. However, if you are looking for a tablet to play games on, you may want to give that one a pass since it doesn't offer stellar gaming performance.

Nevertheless, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is still pretty awesome. And given the huge price cut Amazon is currently offering on this slate with 16GB of RAM, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a true bargain, albeit still away from budget-friendly.

However, Amazon's deal won't stay available forever, and no one knows when it will expire. Therefore, if you are currently in the market for a new top-tier tablet or laptop, you should take advantage of this deal and tap the deal button at the beginning of the article as soon as possible — preferably right now.
