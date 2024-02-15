A sweet Amazon deal shaves $146 off the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7+





Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Now 21% OFF on Amazon! Grab the 2-in-1 tablet Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ on Amazon and save $146 in the process. The tablet has good performance and is just great for work and entertainment. $146 off (21%) Buy at Amazon



While the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes in a lot of configurations, the model currently enjoying Amazon's discount is the one powered by an Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This is not exactly a mobile powerhouse, but it should have plenty of firepower to provide a seamless experience when running day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos.



On top of that, the slate has a huge 12.3-inch display, making it perfect for work as well as binge-watching Netflix when it's time to lay down on your couch and chill. Furthermore, being a Windows-powered machine, the Surface Pro 7+ can replace your laptop, since it allows you to run your favorite PC apps directly on your tablet. So, attach a keyboard to this bad boy, and you can say your current PC goodbye.



The Surface Pro 7+ may not be on par with Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro, but it still has a lot to offer and is a good bargain at its current price on Amazon. However, we suggest you act fast and get one through this deal now since you never know when Amazon will return the slate to its usual price. And why pay full price for something when you can get it for way, way less than usual, right? So tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag your Surface Pro 7+ today!

If you want a tablet running on Windows 11 and having a more PC-like experience, feel free to take advantage of this deal. Amazon is currently selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ at a sweet 21% discount, allowing you to snatch one for around $146 off its price if you pull the trigger on this sweet offer today.