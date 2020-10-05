Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Smartphone displays of the future might be made of transparent wood

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 05, 2020, 2:52 AM
Smartphone displays of the future might be made of transparent wood
It’s magic fairytale time, everybody. While the tech world is busy inventing flexible glass for foldable phones, researcher Junyong Zhu from the Forest Products Laboratory in co-collaboration with colleagues from the University of Maryland and the University of Colorado has developed a transparent wood material that may find its way to smartphone displays of tomorrow.

The team of researchers used balsa wood as a base material, which was then subjected to a room-temperature oxidizing bath that makes it almost transparent. Then the wood is filled with a synthetic polymer called polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), making it glass-like transparent.

This transparent wood possesses very interesting characteristics. It’s more durable and lighter than regular glass and, wait for it, bends. Instead of shattering, the new material splinters when dropped and can withstand much stronger impacts than glass. Last but not least, it’s very cheap to mass-produce.

At the moment, researchers focus primarily on applications in construction. Due to the high thermal efficiency of this material, it’s ideal for windows, replacing the conventional glass. It might also be potentially used in the automotive industry. How cool it would be to have a wood display on your smartphone, though?

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Tipster says that Samsung will soon introduce the chips that will power the Galaxy S21 line
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) review, the price champion

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless