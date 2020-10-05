Smartphone displays of the future might be made of transparent wood
This transparent wood possesses very interesting characteristics. It’s more durable and lighter than regular glass and, wait for it, bends. Instead of shattering, the new material splinters when dropped and can withstand much stronger impacts than glass. Last but not least, it’s very cheap to mass-produce.
At the moment, researchers focus primarily on applications in construction. Due to the high thermal efficiency of this material, it’s ideal for windows, replacing the conventional glass. It might also be potentially used in the automotive industry. How cool it would be to have a wood display on your smartphone, though?