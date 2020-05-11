Amazon offers sweet discounts on Bose's premium wireless noise-canceling headphones
Amazon offers an $120 discount on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II as long as you choose the Rose Gold version. The other two models – Black and Silver, are on sale as well, but you'll only be saving $50 on either of these.
The limited-edition Rose Gold QC 35 II sells for around $350, but you can find the headphones for a lot less more often than not. They feature three levels of noise-canceling and Alexa support for voice access to information and music.
Bose's premium headphones are fully compatible with both Android and iOS devices (including iPads), but the company recommends users to install the Bose connect app to access all the enhanced features the headphones have to offer. You might want to hurry though, as there are not too many units left in stock.