Amazon offers sweet discounts on Bose's premium wireless noise-canceling headphones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 11, 2020, 12:11 AM
Bose's QuietComfort 35 II headphones are among the best on the market in the $350 price tier. If you're looking for a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones and you have the budget, there are a couple of choices that you must take into consideration, and the QC 35 II is just one of them.

Either it's Sony, Apple, or Audio Technica, you can't go wrong with either of these brands when you're buying a premium product. However, if you've already decided to go for Bose's headphones, here is a great tip.

Amazon offers an $120 discount on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II as long as you choose the Rose Gold version. The other two models – Black and Silver, are on sale as well, but you'll only be saving $50 on either of these.

The limited-edition Rose Gold QC 35 II sells for around $350, but you can find the headphones for a lot less more often than not. They feature three levels of noise-canceling and Alexa support for voice access to information and music.

Bose's premium headphones are fully compatible with both Android and iOS devices (including iPads), but the company recommends users to install the Bose connect app to access all the enhanced features the headphones have to offer. You might want to hurry though, as there are not too many units left in stock.

Check out the deal on Amazon

FEATURED VIDEO

