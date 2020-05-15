Microsoft's original Surface Headphones are cheaper than ever for a limited time

Accessories Microsoft Deals Audio

Adrian Diaconescu
May 15, 2020, 1:28 AM
It looks like Microsoft has learned from one of its biggest hardware mistakes of the last few years, releasing a lightly upgraded version of the company's first in-house headphones at a lower starting price. 

While the Surface Headphones 2 are not radically different from their forerunners, looking pretty much identical on the outside and bringing just a few internal changes to the table, their $250 price tag alone is enough to essentially make the $350 original Surface Headphones instantly obsolete. 

Of course, Microsoft's rookie over-ear headset effort scored a number of notable discounts in the last year or so, as the company desperately tried to steer away from the premium market segment dominated by the likes of Bose and Sony. It should therefore come as no big surprise that the first-gen Surface Headphones are on sale at a whopping 140 bucks off their list price on the heels of their sequel's launch.

The hot new Microsoft Store deal is scheduled to run through June 30, although we wouldn't be surprised if the noise-cancelling cans go out of stock much sooner than that. This special offer clearly has "clearance" written all over it, and we obviously have no idea how many units Microsoft is still hanging on to before pulling the plug altogether.

At $209.99, it's fairly hard to argue with the value of the 2018-released Surface Headphones, which deliver excellent sound quality (for that price), handy Cortana assistance, adjustable active noise cancellation functionality, on-ear touch controls, and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge (18 with voice assistance switched off).

Granted, the Surface Headphones 2 come with significantly better battery life, a rotating design guaranteeing superior comfort when wearing the cans around your neck, and at least in theory, overall audio quality improvements at only $40 more. But if you're on a tight budget and feel like every saved buck counts, the OG Surface Headphones are probably the ones to get right now.

