Microsoft Surface Headphones get massive discounts during Black Friday

If you're looking to buy a pair of premium headphones, you have a handful of alternatives like Sony's WH-1000XM3 and Bose's QuietComfort 35 II, which are priced to sell for $350 when they're not on sale.Another alternative would be Microsoft's Surface Headphones that sell for the same price and promise to offer similar features such as noise-canceling technology, long battery life, as well as intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang-up calls.However, Microsoft has included Cortana instead of Google Assistant , so you'll have to use that regardless of what smartphone you own (Android or iOS). If the Surface Headphones piqued your interest, there's no better time to buy a pair than Black Friday.Microsoft now offers an $87 discount on the Surface Headphones in the US. If you're living in the UK, you'll get a higher £107 discount if you decide to go for Microsoft's deal. Last but not least, Amazon has them on sale as well, so if you grab them right now, you'll save exactly $90.