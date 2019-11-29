Microsoft Surface Headphones get massive discounts during Black Friday
Another alternative would be Microsoft's Surface Headphones that sell for the same price and promise to offer similar features such as noise-canceling technology, long battery life, as well as intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang-up calls.
Microsoft now offers an $87 discount on the Surface Headphones in the US. If you're living in the UK, you'll get a higher £107 discount if you decide to go for Microsoft's deal. Last but not least, Amazon has them on sale as well, so if you grab them right now, you'll save exactly $90.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):