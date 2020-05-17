It's not too late to get Microsoft's original Surface Go at an irresistible price





Said Pentium-based models, meanwhile, are slightly more powerful than their first-gen equivalents, which makes the OG Surface Go a pretty smart investment... at the right price. Case in point, $389.99, which is how much you currently need to spend on a factory reconditioned unit with 8 gigs of memory and a speedy 128GB solid-state drive in tow.













This particular version of the Microsoft Surface Go used to cost no less than 550 bucks back in the day, so compared to that, you're looking at saving a fairly substantial $160. Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare the list price of a brand-new device backed by a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty with that of a "reconditioned" product, but for what it's worth, Woot is throwing in a 90-day Microsoft warranty at no additional charge.





By the way, reconditioned is not the same thing as refurbished, at least as far as this killer one-day-only deal is concerned, with Amazon-owned Woot listing these ultra-affordable Windows 10 tablets on sale here as "returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner." In other words, these bad boys are "as close to new as you can get" without them "technically being new."





In terms of specs and features, you'll be getting a reasonably sharp 10-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1800 x 1200 pixels, up to 9 hours of battery life (in uninterrupted video playback time), stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhancements, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, microSD card reader, and an 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing camera in addition to the aforementioned 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space.





That's not a bad list of capabilities for a sub-$400 slate with full Windows 10 support, premium build quality, and compatibility with Microsoft's popular productivity-enhancing Surface Pen and Type Cover keyboard.