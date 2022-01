Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier

Even after today, most of you will probably not give the 10.5-inch Windows 11 tablet a second thought upon hearing of its impending expansion to AT&T . But if you happen to be a fan of both the third-largest wireless service provider in the US and arguably the single most productive OS in the world, you might want to consider spending $729.99 starting Friday, January 7





Unsurprisingly, that's exactly how much Microsoft itself currently charges for an LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 model as well, but for what it's worth, Ma Bell will make it easy to split the 730 bucks into 36 affordable monthly payments of $20.28.





and prices while slightly undercutting the "always-connected" Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G or In case you're wondering, that matches the carrier's Surface Go 2 Apple iPad Air (2020) prices while slightly undercutting the "always-connected" Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G or iPad Pro 11 (2021)









Although AT&T is advertising the Surface Go 3 as a new addition to its "Connected Laptop line-up", we're fairly certain you're going to have to pay extra for a truly laptop-transforming keyboard accessory, or as Microsoft calls it, a Type Cover.





On the bright side, you will obviously get a built-in adjustable kickstand included in your base price, as well as (10th Gen) Intel Core i3 processing power, a stellar battery life of up to 10.5 hours between charges, a speedy 128GB solid-state drive, and a fairly generous 8 gigs of memory.





While comparing the specifications of a Surface-branded device with those of an iPad or Galaxy Tab is not entirely fair, the quality/price ratio here is definitely not bad by any standard. And yes, AT&T is set to become the nation's first carrier to sell the 4G LTE-capable Surface Go 3 directly, which is certainly... something.

Given that it was formally unveiled alongside the hugely upgraded Surface Pro 8 powerhouse, we're definitely not going to blame you if you largely ignored Microsoft's very familiar-looking Surface Go 3 until today.