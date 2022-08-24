 Microsoft's super comfy and secure Surface Earbuds are 50% off right now - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Microsoft's super comfy and secure Surface Earbuds are 50% off right now

Accessories Microsoft Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's super comfy and secure Surface Earbuds are 50% off right now
Microsoft's futuristic-looking Surface Earbuds provide good sound and long battery life and come in a pocketable case but given the competition they are up against, their launch price of $199.99 was hard to digest. Amazon is currently selling them for half the price and this makes them worth a look.


The Surface Earbuds are not an Apple AirPods wannabe and have a distinct design with large touch-sensitive circular panels for controlling them. They are great at recognizing touches with accuracy, but lack remappable controls.


Like the AirPods, these don't seal to the ear but are great for anyone looking for open-type earbuds that stay in place. They feature rubberized ear tips with a small wing extension which ensure a secure fit. They are also more comfortable than some of the best earbuds around.


The buds don't really block out environmental sounds, which could be great if you like to be aware of your surroundings at all times instead of completely tuning out everyone.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds

Open-fit design | intuitive touch and voice controls | Office 365 suite integration
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


They also sound good and the microphone quality is reasonably good. For connectivity, they use Bluetooth 5.0 but Bluetooth multipoint or fast switching is not supported.


Office goers and students can also use the Surface Earbuds to dictate documents through Microsoft apps like Word and the hearables can also be used to generate real-time captions and subtitles during a PowerPoint presentation.

The buds have a fantastic build quality and are rated IPX4 water resistant. They come in a compact, pill-shaped charging case with a USB-C port.


The Surface Earbuds can last up to eight hours and the case offers two additional refills. It takes an hour to charge the case, but just ten minutes are enough for one hour of playback.


Now that Amazon has discounted the Surface Earbuds by 50 percent, they can be yours for just $99.99 and this is a great price for them. Sure, they don't come with extras such as noise cancelation, but if you need the basics and comfort, these are your best bet.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content

Popular stories

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless