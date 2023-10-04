Microsoft's stunning Surface Duo returns from the dead to hit impulse buy territory one last time





With no Surface Duo 3 in sight, mobile consumers who like to defy trends and play by their own rules (even at the risk of enjoying a poor software experience ) might be wondering how they can get their hands on a first or second-gen unit at a nice discount.

Microsoft Surface Duo 4G LTE, AT&T Locked, 8.1-Inch AMOLED Display with 2700 x 1800 Pixel Resolution (Unfolded), 5.6-Inch AMOLED Display with 1800 x 1350 Pixel Resolution (Folded), Snapdragon 855, Android 11, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11MP Camera, 3,577mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, White Color, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $1129 off (81%) $269 99 $1399 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Duo 4G LTE, AT&T Locked, 8.1-Inch AMOLED Display with 2700 x 1800 Pixel Resolution (Unfolded), 5.6-Inch AMOLED Display with 1800 x 1350 Pixel Resolution (Folded), Snapdragon 855, Android 11, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11MP Camera, 3,577mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, White Color, Restored Condition, 90-Day Warranty $1132 off (76%) $367 14 $1499 Buy at Walmart Microsoft Surface Duo 4G LTE, AT&T Locked, 8.1-Inch AMOLED Display with 2700 x 1800 Pixel Resolution (Unfolded), 5.6-Inch AMOLED Display with 1800 x 1350 Pixel Resolution (Folded), Snapdragon 855, Android 11, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11MP Camera, 3,577mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, White Color, Renewed Condition $992 off (71%) Buy at Amazon





Unfortunately, both phones are nowhere to be found at most major US retailers these days (regardless of how much you'd be willing to spend on one), but that's where Woot comes in, running a limited-time sale like no other in recent months.





Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has the Surface Duo back in stock, charging a measly $269.99 for a 128GB storage variant and only 30 bucks more if you want to double that local digital hoarding room. As you can imagine, these are refurbished units sold at such incredibly low prices, but they do include a 90-day seller warranty, which is nice.





In theory, the hot new refurbished deal should run for 10 days, but history suggests that will probably not be the case, especially with Woot likely holding much lower inventory now than back in January , which is when the device last went on sale at a crazy low price for a "limited" time only.





Before allowing yourselves to be charmed by the decidedly unconventional (and surprisingly functional) Surface Duo design, we should probably mention that these are AT&T-locked units fetching 270 bucks apiece and up. If you're not a customer of that particular carrier, you might be looking at a major deal breaker there, especially given that we've actually seen unlocked units go for less than $269.99 in the past.





Then again, we're no longer in said past, and the Surface Duo is virtually impossible to come by at a similar price anywhere else, costing almost $100 more right now at Walmart (via a third-party seller) in "restored" condition with a 90-day warranty and another 40 bucks on top of that at Amazon (also via a third-party merchant) as a "renewed" product with no specified warranty.





If you ask us, Woot is offering you a golden opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind mobile device at a remarkably low price, and there's a good chance you will never get an opportunity like this.