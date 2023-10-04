Microsoft's stunning Surface Duo returns from the dead to hit impulse buy territory one last time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can say what you want about Microsoft's seemingly failed Surface Duo experiment, but it's pretty much impossible to deny the visual appeal of both the 2020-released first edition and its refined sequel from 2021. These bad boys are absolutely gorgeous and unique, even in today's flourishing foldable landscape, which is why we're fairly certain many of you were disappointed to see the product family unceremoniously killed off earlier this year.
With no Surface Duo 3 in sight, mobile consumers who like to defy trends and play by their own rules (even at the risk of enjoying a poor software experience) might be wondering how they can get their hands on a first or second-gen unit at a nice discount.
Unfortunately, both phones are nowhere to be found at most major US retailers these days (regardless of how much you'd be willing to spend on one), but that's where Woot comes in, running a limited-time sale like no other in recent months.
Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has the Surface Duo back in stock, charging a measly $269.99 for a 128GB storage variant and only 30 bucks more if you want to double that local digital hoarding room. As you can imagine, these are refurbished units sold at such incredibly low prices, but they do include a 90-day seller warranty, which is nice.
In theory, the hot new refurbished deal should run for 10 days, but history suggests that will probably not be the case, especially with Woot likely holding much lower inventory now than back in January, which is when the device last went on sale at a crazy low price for a "limited" time only.
Before allowing yourselves to be charmed by the decidedly unconventional (and surprisingly functional) Surface Duo design, we should probably mention that these are AT&T-locked units fetching 270 bucks apiece and up. If you're not a customer of that particular carrier, you might be looking at a major deal breaker there, especially given that we've actually seen unlocked units go for less than $269.99 in the past.
Then again, we're no longer in said past, and the Surface Duo is virtually impossible to come by at a similar price anywhere else, costing almost $100 more right now at Walmart (via a third-party seller) in "restored" condition with a 90-day warranty and another 40 bucks on top of that at Amazon (also via a third-party merchant) as a "renewed" product with no specified warranty.
If you ask us, Woot is offering you a golden opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind mobile device at a remarkably low price, and there's a good chance you will never get an opportunity like this.
Things that are NOT allowed: