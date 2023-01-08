Best Buy has the hard-to-find Microsoft Surface Duo 2 on sale at a colossal discount

Windows Central It looks like Microsoft has sold most of its inventory of the Surface Duo 2 and areport suggests that its production has ended. Most retailers are out of stock but luckily for those who want to get their hands on this wonderful device, Best Buy has the Duo 2 on sale.





The Surface Duo 2 is not a run-of-the-mill device and it's clearly not meant for everybody. It's aimed squarely at people who believe that focusing on one thing at a time is wasteful and like to use their devices to their maximum potential.





Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Duo 2 has two 5.8-inches screens that are joined by a hinge to form one 8.3 inches display, making it the size of a tablet. The hinge is clearly visible, but you won't notice it after some time, and even foldable phones have a crease, so seamless bendable screens aren't really a thing yet anyway.





The 360 hinge can keep the device in any position you like. So, for instance, you can fold one display all the way back and use the Duo 2 like a conventional phone, use it like a tablet, use one app on two screens to do different things, or use the tent position to play games with your Bluetooth controller.





Microsoft Surface Duo 8.3 inches 90Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip | 12MP main + 16MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto with 2x zoom | 12 MP front facing camera | 4,449mAh battery $675 off (45%) $824 99 $1499 99 Buy at BestBuy





Really, the possibilities are endless, giving the Duo 2 an edge over newer foldable phones . You can even position it like a laptop and use the bottom half for typing and the upper half as a screen. You can have a chat window open on part and browse the web on the other. It also mimics the book-reading experience.





Another trick that the Duo 2 has up its sleeve is that the inside edges are slightly curved, so you can still see a portion of the screen when the device is folded shut. Microsoft calls this area the Glance Bar, so even though there is no external screen, you can see heads-up info like the time, battery percentage, messages, and incoming calls without needing to unfold the device.





The Duo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip which is sufficiently fast and provides solid performance. It has a triple rear camera array and a selfie camera and they take detailed pictures in most lighting conditions.





Other notable specs include a power button integrated fingerprint read, dual speakers, NFC, and stylus support. The battery lasts a day with moderate use. The device will be supported until at least late 2024 and it also got the big screen focused Android 12L OS recently



