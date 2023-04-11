The Surface Duo 3: Is Microsoft’s lineup broken by design?

The Surface Duo 2: Unique, But not Exceptional









You see, the original Surface Duo was underpowered at launch because of outdated internals, plagued by unreliable software and had a pitiful camera. Worse still, the device had a serious identity crisis - it aspired to be a viable smartphone despite being a very different beast. However, the aforementioned issues, and the price point made the Surface Duo a completely inadequate handset alternative.



Should the Surface Duo be a smartphone?



In my personal opinion, the Surface Duo lineup has a very simple problem at its heart from which all other issues stem. Namely, that the Duo is not and should not be a 'smartphone'. By this I mean that through attempting to make this device fill the shoes of a conventional daily driver, you are not only negating the novelty of the form factor, but also producing a subpar handset in the process.



This is why I think a Surface Duo 3 with a foldable screen will be nothing more than a cheap carbon copy of the



Essentially, making the Duo a de facto foldable smartphone will spell the death of the lineup as a whole and is unlikely to result in better commercial performance, especially in light of the fact that a foldable screen will make the device even more expensive than it already is. So what are the options for Microsoft? Can the Duo be saved?



The Surface Neo vs the Surface Duo: Finding a middle ground



Now would be the time to point out that the Surface Duo was actually supposed to have a bigger brother - the Surface Neo. The latter was eventually canceled, but Microsoft’s initial plans for the device were rather ambitious. The Neo was going to be a laptop-tablet hybrid, with the same dual-screen form factor, but a much bigger size footprint.



Furthermore, Microsoft was developing a custom version of Windows specifically for the Neo. It is almost sad to think that the Duo saw the light of day, but the Neo did not. Luckily, Lenovo seems to have embraced Microsoft’s revolutionary design with the Yoga Book 9i.



The thing is, the form factor that Microsoft pioneered is infinitely more applicable to laptop/tablet hybrids than to smartphones. By extension, I believe the Surface Duo would be much more successful as a tertiary device rather than as a conventional smartphone. Let me elaborate.



Saving the Surface Duo Form Factor



In my view, the winning formula for a Surface Duo 3 would be for Microsoft to reimagine the lineup as a somewhat smaller Surface Neo. The Duo will never be a capable smartphone, but it should not be a foldable knock-off either. Two different screens, each approximately the size of an



Nevertheless, let me make one thing clear: for such an approach to work, Microsoft must stick to what the company knows best - software. Only if the dual-screen form factor is backed up by a smooth operating system (preferably Windows based) can the lineup be saved. Users would have to be able to seamlessly interact with two smaller displays simultaneously, and not one that is simply split in two. Additionally, the Duo would also have to be usable as a conventional small tablet folded backwards.



To my disappointment, the company seems to have given up on the Surface Duo in its current form and, should we ever see another product in the series, it will likely be ditching the double-screen form factor for a mundane (in comparison) flexible display.In the following paragraphs, I will put forward my case as to why the Surface Duo should not become your average notepad-style foldable and why the lineup has much unexplored potential that Microsoft should not give up on.I would like to begin by asserting that the Surface Duo 2 was undoubtedly a very flawed device. It might have been one of a kind, but being different is not enough in the world of mobile tech - you have to be better. The Surface Duo 2 had a number of problems which sealed its fate well before the actual launch of the device. Most notably, it had to find a way to set itself apart from its predecessor which was, for lack of a better word, a complete flop.