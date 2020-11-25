Microsoft Surface Duo may finally make it to Europe in Spring 2021



(via Windows Area (via MS Power User ) claims that the Surface Duo will land in Germany in Spring 2021. The device will likely reach other key European markets in the second half of the next year.





UK carriers BT and EE have apparently already struck a deal with Microsoft to sell it whenever it's released in the country. The device will reportedly also be available in Canada and Japan in 2021.



Microsoft is playing it too safe with the Surface Duo. The company wanted to assess demand in the US before releasing the device in international markets and it was apprehensive about manufacturing more units than it could sell.



The Surface Duo was already behind on specs when it was released in September. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, which would be four generations old by the time it lands in Europe and other markets next year if you also take into account the mid-cycle refreshes.



It has a lone 11MP sensor and doesn't offer 5G connectivity, wireless charging , NFC, and water protection.



The baseline model with 128GB of storage costs $1,400 and although the device supports the Surface Pen, you will have to buy it separately.



If that sounds like a sour deal, keep in mind that European, Canadian, and Japanese consumers will probably have to pay even more because of import duties and taxes.