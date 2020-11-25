iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Android Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo may finally make it to Europe in Spring 2021

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 25, 2020, 5:18 PM
Microsoft Surface Duo may finally make it to Europe in Spring 2021
Microsoft's first Android smartphone, the dual-screen Surface Duo, is US-exclusive right now, but it will reportedly venture outside the country next year.

Windows Area (via MS Power User) claims that the Surface Duo will land in Germany in Spring 2021. The device will likely reach other key European markets in the second half of the next year. 

UK carriers BT and EE have apparently already struck a deal with Microsoft to sell it whenever it's released in the country. The device will reportedly also be available in Canada and Japan in 2021.

Microsoft is playing it too safe with the Surface Duo. The company wanted to assess demand in the US before releasing the device in international markets and it was apprehensive about manufacturing more units than it could sell.

The Duo has nabbed a place in TIME's top inventions of the year list, thanks to the laptop-like form factor. Although the design is a winner, the software is still a work in progress. And let's not even get started on the specs.

The Surface Duo was already behind on specs when it was released in September. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, which would be four generations old by the time it lands in Europe and other markets next year if you also take into account the mid-cycle refreshes.

It has a lone 11MP sensor and doesn't offer 5G connectivity, wireless charging, NFC, and water protection.

The baseline model with 128GB of storage costs $1,400 and although the device supports the Surface Pen, you will have to buy it separately. 

If that sounds like a sour deal, keep in mind that European, Canadian, and Japanese consumers will probably have to pay even more because of import duties and taxes.

Related phones

Surface Duo

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
Popular stories
No Galaxy Note 21, but at least Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 early
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked months before its announcement
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 5G camera setup gets detailed; don't expect telephoto zoom

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile destroys Verizon's 5G network claims by sliding in its coverage DMs
Popular stories
PlayStation 5 restock sales for Black Friday
Popular stories
More Android users join the blue bubble club; Google's RCS tests a major iMessage feature
Popular stories
5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update
Popular stories
Verizon's median 5G download speeds go from first to worst among U.S. majors
Popular stories
Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 to fix bugs found in the 5G iPhone 12 series, but not the one you're worried about

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless