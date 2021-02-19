Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

AT&T

Here's how you can get Microsoft's revolutionary Surface Duo for only $300

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 19, 2021
Here's how you can get Microsoft's revolutionary Surface Duo for only $300
As ingenious as the Surface Duo looks and as much as we can totally see dual-screen mobile devices just like it take off at some point down the line, it was extremely easy to guess right off the bat that it wouldn't take Microsoft and its major US retail partners long to massively reduce the list price of this one-of-a-kind Android product.

Commercially released around six months ago at an arguably obscene $1,400, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse quickly received a huge discount... with an eligible trade-in. The first good deal with absolutely no strings attached came a little while before Black Friday, and just a couple of weeks ago the Surface Duo dropped to an almost reasonable $1,000 nationwide in an unlocked variant.

While Best Buy took an additional 50 bucks off with upfront carrier activation, it might be a lot smarter to deal directly with one of the nation's top wireless service providers if you want to maximize your savings on one of the world's most unconventional handsets.

That's because AT&T is running a truly unrivaled sale for a limited time that allows both new and existing customers to pay as little as $300 for a brand-new Microsoft Surface Duo when all is said and done. Naturally, you'll need to jump through quite a few hoops and meet a number of special conditions to score the full $1,100 (!!!) discount, but at the end of the day, we can probably all agree a killer promotion like this is worth every sacrifice and effort.

First and foremost, you'll have to purchase the dual-screen device on a monthly installment agreement, which is a pretty standard requirement in these types of situations. The same goes for the obligatory unlimited plan activation, while the third condition is actually not as strict as you might expect, requiring you to open a new line of service or upgrade an existing one.

Then comes the tricky part, however, as the bulk of your savings will be derived from an "eligible" trade-in. Specifically, AT&T is only ready to shave $400 off the $1,400 regular price of the Surface Duo if you're not willing to meet this final condition.

$700 for a Galaxy S9?!?


The good news is the value of a number of devices you can currently trade in at the nation's third-largest mobile network operator is absolutely amazing. In addition to every member of the Galaxy S20, S10, and Note 10 families, for instance, Samsung's Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 can all bring you $700 towards a Surface Duo purchase, leaving you on the hook for monthly payments amounting to a measly 300 bucks.


Apple's iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X are also appraised at $700 a pop, not to mention the newer iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. You can get $700 for a used Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL in good condition as well, while handsets like the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, LG G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, Moto Z4, OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, 6T, and even the RED Hydrogen One are valued at a decent $350 of their own.

Although the Surface Duo is by no means a perfect device (or even a very good one), that 8.1-inch screen real estate squeezed into a 250-gram body measuring just 4.8mm in thickness when unfolded is an undeniable work of art worth far more than $300 by itself. When you add the outdated but still fast aforementioned processor, decent battery life, multi-purpose single camera, and stylus support (for a separately sold Surface Pen) into the equation, you've got a true bargain on your hands... if you don't have a problem making a 30-month AT&T commitment, of course.

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
79%off $300 Special AT&T $985 eBay $950 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

