The Surface Duo goes for the Gold in new television ad

Microsoft might be looking to capture the attention of those who have yet to complete their shopping for the holiday with a new 30 second ad for the Surface Duo . Of course, starting at $1,399 (or 24 monthly payments of $46.67) for the model with 128GB of storage, this is not something that you'd gift a mere acquaintance. In fact, the productivity tool is more likely to end up in the pocket of the buyer.











In the new ad, the Surface Duo takes on U.S. gymnast Katelyn Ohashi in a competition. First category is Dance Moves and Ohashi does a quick dance to the background music. In response, the Surface Duo counters by displaying a video of a dancing cat (or a reasonable facsimile of one) who appears on the left 5.6-inch AMOLED display; on the 5.6-inch AMOLED display on the right, we see a cat playing a keyboard to accompany the dancing feline. By the way, opening the two screens to a 180-degree angle creates an 8.1 -inch tablet-sized screen.





The next category asks for a signature move. While Ohashi has to use a marker to write her signature (get it?), the Surface Duo can capture Ohashi's signature with the use of an optional Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen or Surface Hub 2 Pen. Lastly, Ohashi shows off her real signature move. We're sure that there are some fans of the sport who appreciate her moves, but frankly to the untrained eye it looks like Fred Flintstone's bowling technique. The Surface Duo then shows us its real signature move which has the device flipping through the air, seemingly on its own. However, it turns out that these moves were created by a man in a green screen suit moving the device with his hands. The tag line? "Surface Duo-Do one better."







So who wins the competition, the Surface Duo or the gymnast?. As Microsoft says, "Who’s got more signature moves and double the skills? It’s too close to call when Katelyn Ohashi takes on Surface Duo. Do one better." I guess we can call it a "draw" which dovetails with the use of "signature" moves.

