Microsoft makes Skype ad-free on all platforms, rolls out new features
Microsoft is now rolling out a major Skype update that brings a bunch of new features and improvements. Hidden in the fairly long list of changes is a line that feels like it deserves its own paragraph: Skype is now ad-free.
The Redmond-based company announced that the latest update removes all ads from Skype Channels and the entire Skype platform. Users can now finally focus on their chats without any ad distraction, as the app has now become cleaner and more user-friendly.
In addition to the changes above, Microsoft confirmed that Skype for iOS is finally getting OneAuth introduction, a feature that was available on Android for quite some time. The OneAuth integration simplifies the sign-in process across all Microsoft apps.
Finally, Microsoft fixed a couple issues on mobile platforms, including one that prevented some users from sending media when connected to a 5G network. Also, the bug where users could hear the ringtone but were unable to pick up the call on iOS has been addressed too.
Besides decluttering Skype, Microsoft also introduced a wide range of new features and design tweaks. Here are some of the most important changes included in this update:
- Streamlined Access: Easily access the AI image creator from the chat window or the top bar.
- Enhanced UI: Enjoy a more intuitive and visually appealing interface for creating AI images.
- Improved Image Expansion: Images now expand on click, making it easier to view your creations.
- Better Navigation: Navigate seamlessly with the new back button for the ideas page.
- Optimized Menu Options: The image creator option is now more conveniently placed after the forward option in the message context menu.
- Consistent Margins: Fixed margin inconsistencies in the image creator on macOS for a consistent design.
Obviously, OneAuth replaces the old sign-in system, as the former lets users sign in to Skype automatically if they’ve already signed into other Microsoft apps like Teams. Basically, if you’re signed into any Microsoft app, you’ll now be signed into Skype too.
