Microsoft is done with passwords and making laptop logins way easier

Passkeys are making logging into accounts simpler and more secure, replacing traditional passwords. With them, instead of typing in a password, you can log in with just your fingerprint, face scan or screen lock.
 
Now, Microsoft wants to move its over one billion users away from passwords when signing into their Microsoft accounts as the company is pushing for more users to adopt passkeys for a safer, password-free experience.

Millions of people rely on Microsoft accounts to access everything from Windows to Xbox and Microsoft 365. By the end of April, a fresh new sign-in and sign-up flow will roll out across Microsoft's web and mobile apps, all designed using the company's Fluent 2 design language.

This is how the new passkey nudge screen looks like. | Image credit – Microsoft
This is how the new passkey nudge screen looks like. | Image credit – Microsoft

As passkeys and other authentication methods became mainstream, Microsoft figured it was time to update the sign-in experience. The redesigned process makes the switch between logging in and using Microsoft products seamless. Plus, the tech giant made a few adjustments to reduce errors and make account recovery way easier.

Plus, now, setting up a new Microsoft account is even simpler. All you need is an email address, which you will confirm with a one-time code. From there, that email becomes your main way to access your account without requiring a password. And if you ever need to recover your account or log in on a new device, having that email attached makes everything much easier.


Overall, Microsoft wants users to only need an email to sign up and sign in, with passkeys handling the security side of things.

Next up, Microsoft is giving authentication a serious makeover. It has streamlined the design and flow to make the process quicker by reducing the number of concepts on each screen.

The company rearranged certain steps to make the process feel more natural. The centered design now keeps distractions at bay so users stay focused. On top of that, the responsive design ensures the experience looks sharp on everything, from large desktop screens and laptops to your phone.


Microsoft has also been listening to customer feedback. Apparently, a highly requested feature was theming and it has been added. With the new sign-in flow, you'll have access to both Light and Dark Themes, automatically switching based on your preferences. You'll first notice this on gaming apps, but don't worry – other consumer apps will soon get Dark Mode support, too.

From all these new changes, I think it is great to see passkeys becoming such a big deal, especially on Windows devices like laptops. Not only are they more secure, but they also make the login process smoother.
 
Wonder how passkeys actually work? A passkey relies on two cryptographic keys – one is saved on your device (like your phone) and the other is stored on the platform you are logging into. Both keys need to be used together for access.

Chances are, you are already using passkeys on your iPhone, Galaxy phone or Pixel phone since Apple, Samsung and Google have all been on board with this authentication method for quite some time now.
