Microsoft adds new features to Outlook for iOS and Android, a bunch more coming soon
Microsoft has rolled out updates for its mobile apps on iOS and Android. While these updates have been pushed out around the same time, they bring different new features and improvements to each app.
For example, Outlook for iOS is getting a couple of new features and improvements, while the Android version receives a bug fix and several improvements to already existing features.
New features
Improvements
Android
Improvements
Bug fixes
Fixed an issue that prevented the single sign-on flow from succeeding for Microsoft 365 accounts in some cases.
For example, Android users will get updated conversation actions in August. At the moment, users can access the available actions in the top-right corner, but they will be moved at the bottom of the screen with the ability to customize the order and placement of the actions.
On the other hand, Microsoft confirmed plans to add search to setting on Outlook for iOS. An update set to arrive in August will add the ability to search within settings so that users can find exactly what they’re looking for. This feature will also be available on Android, but it’s set to arrive one month earlier.
Also in August, Microsoft plans to bring some major improvements to its Copilot Compose experience, which will include a polished, lightweight UI. These improvements will be available on all platforms including desktop, web, iOS, Mac, and Android.
iOS
New features
- Added a new "Report Message" to the swipe action list.
- Added local account support for Box.
Improvements
- Compose - You can now resend messages from the Sent folder.
- Calendar - Teams meeting chat is now available from the event details in the calendar.
Android
Improvements
- Events - Users can now search for events up to one year in the past, instead of six months.
- Search - You can now search Teams chat messages from the new Teams tab in the search menu. Tapping a message will open Teams Mobile to that message in the thread. If the user does not have Teams Mobile, they will be directed to the Play Store.
- Compose - You can now resend messages from the Sent folder.
- Calendar - Teams meeting chat is now available from the event details in the calendar.
Bug fixes
Apart from all the changes included in these updates, Microsoft revealed even more new features and improvements coming to Outlook mobile.
