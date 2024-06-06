Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Microsoft adds new features to Outlook for iOS and Android, a bunch more coming soon

By
0comments
Microsoft adds new features to Outlook for iOS and Android, a bunch more coming soon
Microsoft has rolled out updates for its mobile apps on iOS and Android. While these updates have been pushed out around the same time, they bring different new features and improvements to each app.

For example, Outlook for iOS is getting a couple of new features and improvements, while the Android version receives a bug fix and several improvements to already existing features.

iOS

New features
  • Added a new "Report Message" to the swipe action list.
  • Added local account support for Box.

Improvements
  • Compose - You can now resend messages from the Sent folder.
  • Calendar - Teams meeting chat is now available from the event details in the calendar.

Android

Improvements
  • Events - Users can now search for events up to one year in the past, instead of six months.
  • Search - You can now search Teams chat messages from the new Teams tab in the search menu. Tapping a message will open Teams Mobile to that message in the thread. If the user does not have Teams Mobile, they will be directed to the Play Store.
  • Compose - You can now resend messages from the Sent folder.
  • Calendar - Teams meeting chat is now available from the event details in the calendar.

Bug fixes
Fixed an issue that prevented the single sign-on flow from succeeding for Microsoft 365 accounts in some cases.

Apart from all the changes included in these updates, Microsoft revealed even more new features and improvements coming to Outlook mobile.

For example, Android users will get updated conversation actions in August. At the moment, users can access the available actions in the top-right corner, but they will be moved at the bottom of the screen with the ability to customize the order and placement of the actions.

On the other hand, Microsoft confirmed plans to add search to setting on Outlook for iOS. An update set to arrive in August will add the ability to search within settings so that users can find exactly what they’re looking for. This feature will also be available on Android, but it’s set to arrive one month earlier.

Recommended Stories
Also in August, Microsoft plans to bring some major improvements to its Copilot Compose experience, which will include a polished, lightweight UI. These improvements will be available on all platforms including desktop, web, iOS, Mac, and Android.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless