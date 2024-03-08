Microsoft ending support for OneDrive preview feature

and it does not align with out vision for OneDrive as a cloud storage service that syncs your files across devices

It looks like Microsoft is on a killing spree, as the Redmond-based company recently confirmed it will discontinue support for running Android apps on Windows 11 come March 5, 2025. Another feature that Microsoft plans to kill involves the ability to preview files uploaded to OneDrive.Microsoft confirmed yesterday that it will discontinue support for the preview feature that allows users to upload files to OneDrive from a URL. This feature will stop working come March 29, 2024, so after this date, users will no longer be able to upload files to OneDrive from a URL.On the bright side, files that have already been uploaded from a URL will remain in OneDrive and will not be affected by the change.The reasoning behind the change is low usage, Microsoft claims . Moreover, the company says that the feature has high maintenance costs, “.”OneDrive users who want to continue to benefit from this preview feature after March 29, 2024, will have to upload smaller files, or for larger files start using upload sessions.