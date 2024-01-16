Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Microsoft formally introduces Copilot for iOS and Android

Microsoft Apps
@cosminvasile
Microsoft has been talking about Copilot, its AI companions, for a few months now. Today, the company formally announced that it’s bringing the “full power” of Copilot to more people and businesses.

Although the basic version of the AI companion is free to use, Microsoft introduced today a paid version, Copilot Pro. According to the Redmond-based company, this is a new subscription the offers the most advanced features and capabilities of Copilot to those looking for that kind of experience.

Individuals, as well as businesses, interested in getting Copilot Pro should know that it costs $20 per month.

Those looking for a free experience can explore Microsoft’s Copilot offering, which has been updated with additional improvements and new features. For example, new Copilot GPTs are now available for users looking to customize the behavior of Microsoft Copilot on a topic they’re interested in.

Also, the Copilot mobile app is now available for Android and iOS. This is available for free and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The mobile app offers the same capabilities of Copilot on PC, including access to GPT-4, Dall-E 3 image creation, and the ability to use images from a phone when chatting with Copilot.

Last but not least, Microsoft revealed that it has decided to add Copilot to the Microsoft 365 mobile app for Android and iOS for individuals with a Microsoft account. While this isn’t available right now, the company confirmed that it will roll out the new feature over the next month.

