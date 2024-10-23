Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Microsoft Copilot will soon offer you the option to create your own 'AI agent'

Want to create your own 'AI agent'? Well, Microsoft will soon let you do just that using Copilot. These AI mini-tools made thanks to Copilot Studio are going to help you automate and streamline business operations.

Copilot Studio was launched earlier this year. Basically, the platform lets you customize and work with the Copilot Generative Artificial Intelligence. In the future, Copilot users will be able to create autonomous AI agents. Those will be AI routines that would work with business data and operations.

Right now, the ability to create such AI programs in the Copilot Studio is available in a public preview. These mini-programs are called AI agents and can help automate tasks. As would also be expected from generative AI, those can also offer summaries and insights, as well as streamline routine operations.

You will get 10 pre-built AI agents, and they can act independently. They can for example initiate events and automate complex business tasks. You would be able to configure the AI agent to react to events or triggers even without human input.

There's a "Dynamic Agent Plan" that will allow you to view the 'logic' for each of the agents' paths. This can help explain the reasoning as to why the agent chose a particular method, the context, and the decision process. This would help with debugging.

Microsoft is also offering a window called "Activity Overview" which will understandably monitor activities. This will be accessible from a new "Activities" tab - you will be getting access to past agent activities, including progress tracking, block identification, trend analysis, and even a review of earlier decisions.

I find these new features fascinating and would love to try them out in Microsoft Copilot. I think such actions are exactly what AI would be great for - to do the annoying tasks while you have more time for the meaningful tasks in your business.
