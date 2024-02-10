Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Microsoft Copilot's latest update adds new UI on Android and iOS devices

Formally introduced last month after being tested for about a year, Microsoft’s Copilot for Android and iOS devices has just received a major update that adds a new UI. Rolling out in waves, the update brings a more streamlined look and feel specifically designed to help users take advantage of Copilot’s AI-powered features.

With more than 5 billion chats and 5 billion images created to date, Copilot is slowly becoming one of the biggest AI-powered tools available. The chatbot developed by Microsoft allows users to go beyond just creative images to now customize their generated images with inline editing right inside the app thanks to Designer.

Although some of the features offered by Copilot require a subscription, almost all of them have a free version that at least allows users to figure out if they’re worth paying for.

For example, Copilot Pro subscribers can also resize and regenerate images between square and landscape without leaving chat, in addition to customizing the images with Designer.

Finally, Microsoft announced that it will soon roll out the new Designer GPT inside Copilot, offering users a more immersive, dedicated canvas inside the chatbot.

Microsoft’s Copilot is available for free and works on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox and Safari. All the changes announced this week will be rolled out on iOS, Android, and the web.

