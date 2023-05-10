Android scores some AI-powered personalization tools at Google I/O'23

Despite our expectations, Google didn't spend too much time on Android 14 on stage at its opening keynote during Google I/O'23. Unlike previous years, the upcoming major software update was only mentioned in passing as the theme of the event was heavily AI-inspired.





However, some intriguing features that will make their way to Android 14 got demonstrated on stage, and many of those are powered by AI.





Deeper lock screen customization is also coming to Android. A bunch of new watch faces and fonts for your lock screen will be available, allowing you to personalize your lock screen in much more creative ways.





When it comes to creating unique wallpapers, however, Google is kicking it into high gear.





First up, AI-powered emoji wallpaper generator will become available next month for Android devices. As per the demo, it bears some resemblances to iOS' rather similar emoji wallpaper maker. However, Google's iteration has slightly more options that definitely enrich the personalization potential. You will be able to select multiple emoji, customize the background color, and the grid in which the emoji will appear. Your resulting wallpaper will allow you to tap on the emoji for a funny pop-up effect.









Secondly, a fresh-new Generative AI Wallpaper will allow you to create unique wallpapers with the power of artificial intelligence and Google's advanced chops in the field. You will be able to type in a prompt, choose a style, and explore the resulting wallpapers straight from your device, without leaving the wallpaper picker app.









There's a third, final update to the wallpaper personalization refresh. With Cinematic wallpapers, you will be able to add a parallax 3D effect to regular photos and see them move when you tilt your phone around. This one also uses on-device AI to measure depth and animate the background, achieving a cool but potentially headache-inducing effect.









Generative wallpapers will be coming this fall, while emoji wallpapers and cinematic wallpapers will arrive this June.



