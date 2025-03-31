Microsoft angers Windows 11 rebels by killing popular setup workaround
Microsoft is digging its heels on users who want to set up Windows 11 without a Microsoft Account.
Microsoft's latest future-oriented announcement brings plenty of good news for Windows 11 users, including a focus on a password-less approach. And one, not-so-good one. Apparently, Microsoft will no longer allow you to set up a new machine with Windows 11 without a Microsoft Account, and some people will not be very happy to hear that.
Of course, users were fast to dig out a workaround. Well, it won't work anymore, apparently. The command, which made Windows skip requiring an internet connection, is being removed now, as noted in the latest Windows 11 preview build.
Of course, there are those users who don't want to have a Microsoft Account on Windows 11, but unfortunately for those users, this will no longer be allowed by the tech giant. When you're setting up a new Windows 11 PC, you'll need it to continue.
The company is likely to also remove all associated registry keys for more tech-savvy users.
Meanwhile, people who have already set up their Windows 11 without a Microsoft Account will not be affected by this change. This change is relevant only to new Windows 11 installs and setups, and the operating system will insist on an internet connection and a Microsoft Account from now on.
The removal of the bypass command will likely be included in the stable versions of Windows 11 in the coming weeks. Currently, its removal is in its testing phase.
The company says the command is being removed to ensure that all users finish the setting with a Microsoft Account, basically.
