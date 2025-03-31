Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Microsoft angers Windows 11 rebels by killing popular setup workaround

Microsoft Laptops
A laptop with Windows 11 home screen on it.
Microsoft is digging its heels on users who want to set up Windows 11 without a Microsoft Account.

Microsoft's latest future-oriented announcement brings plenty of good news for Windows 11 users, including a focus on a password-less approach. And one, not-so-good one. Apparently, Microsoft will no longer allow you to set up a new machine with Windows 11 without a Microsoft Account, and some people will not be very happy to hear that.

The company has confirmed it is removing a popular command line that allowed you to bypass connecting to the internet and signing into a Microsoft Account. When Windows 11 version 22H2 was released, Microsoft made Windows 11 and Windows 11 Pro require an internet connection and a Microsoft Account during setup.

Of course, users were fast to dig out a workaround. Well, it won't work anymore, apparently. The command, which made Windows skip requiring an internet connection, is being removed now, as noted in the latest Windows 11 preview build.

The company says the command is being removed to ensure that all users finish the setting with a Microsoft Account, basically.

Of course, there are those users who don't want to have a Microsoft Account on Windows 11, but unfortunately for those users, this will no longer be allowed by the tech giant. When you're setting up a new Windows 11 PC, you'll need it to continue.

The company is likely to also remove all associated registry keys for more tech-savvy users.

Meanwhile, people who have already set up their Windows 11 without a Microsoft Account will not be affected by this change. This change is relevant only to new Windows 11 installs and setups, and the operating system will insist on an internet connection and a Microsoft Account from now on.

The removal of the bypass command will likely be included in the stable versions of Windows 11 in the coming weeks. Currently, its removal is in its testing phase.
Iskra Petrova
