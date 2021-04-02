Take a look at Xiaomi's promotional video for the new Mi Smart Band 6
Last week, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 was introduced. With 120 million units of the Mi Band series sold since 2014 when the first unit was rung up, the Mi Smart Band 6 features a Full Screen color display. The AMOLED screen weighs in at 1.56 inches, 50% larger than the display on the Mi Band 5. Besides the usual heart rate monitor, the newest version of the device includes a Blood Oxygen monitor that measures how well oxygen is saturating red blood cells. This is a feature that was added last year to the Apple Watch Series 6.
Xiaomihas released a new video to mark the introduction of the Mi Smart Band 6; it shows rectangular shapes (like a tennis court) turning into the oblong design of the iconic fitness tracker's display. We also get to see the different color options for the Mi Smart Band 6: black, blue, orange, olive, ivory and green.