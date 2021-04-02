Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Wearables Xiaomi

Take a look at Xiaomi's promotional video for the new Mi Smart Band 6

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 02, 2021, 1:05 PM
Take a look at Xiaomi's promotional video for the new Mi Smart Band 6
Last week, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 was introduced. With 120 million units of the Mi Band series sold since 2014 when the first unit was rung up, the Mi Smart Band 6 features a Full Screen color display. The AMOLED screen weighs in at 1.56 inches, 50% larger than the display on the Mi Band 5. Besides the usual heart rate monitor, the newest version of the device includes a Blood Oxygen monitor that measures how well oxygen is saturating red blood cells. This is a feature that was added last year to the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Mi Smart Band 6 now tracks 30 different activity modes so pretty much any activity that you can think of can be tracked by the device. Similar to last year's models, the domestic version of the band does offer NFC to support a mobile payment service. The global version of the wearable will not include this feature. The price, translated to U.S. Dollars, is $53 although it could be a little higher depending on the retailer.



Xiaomihas released a new video to mark the introduction of the Mi Smart Band 6; it shows rectangular shapes (like a tennis court) turning into the oblong design of the iconic fitness tracker's display. We also get to see the different color options for the Mi Smart Band 6: black, blue, orange, olive, ivory and green.

The device has been a big hit for the Chinese manufacturer since the original generation model was released. Like much of the fare offered by the company, the Mi Smart Band delivers value for money. And it also is one of the few products from Xiaomi that can be purchased by those residing in America through Amazon and some other online retailers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 will be powered by a custom chipset: report
Popular stories
Microsoft teams up with the US Army in a $22bn deal: Is AR the future?
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Apple aiming to announce mixed reality headset in 'next several months'

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless