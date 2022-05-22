Xiaomi Mi Band 7 just days away from being unveiled

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will be reportedly unveiled in China on May 24th. After being introduced in China, the tracker will be announced in other countries including the U.S. Yes, we said it, the Mi Band is offered to U.S. consumers. You might remember how badly you wanted certain Xiaomi handsets over the years only to be frustrated to learn that the manufacturer had yet to offer their phones in the states. Yet, the Xiaomi power bank and the Mi Band are a couple of products that Xiaomi does sell in the U.S.





We could see a slight increase in the Mi Band 7 screen from last year's 1.56-inch AMOLED display to this year's 1.62-inch screen. And the Mi Band 7 will track your sleep, heart rate, and certain health metrics including the number of steps you take, Oxygen saturation (SpO2), and more. Thanks to the larger screen, we should see more complications. The latter is any function on a watch that does more than just tell time. The device will have built-in apps for the weather, alarms, and music control.





NFC returns, and will reportedly be available in global markets after the non-NFC variant becomes available. NFC is used to verify the user's identity for mobile, global payments.This forecast is based on a rather poor image of a retail listing of the Mi Band 7 that shows NFC included at a price of 269 Yuan ($40.19). There is also speculation that the Mi Band 7 will sport a GPS sensor and will support over 100 watch faces.





A new feature called the Smart Alarm will wake you users from a light sleep 30-minutes before their regular alarm is set to go off. No more jarring, brain-rattling wake-ups.A new power savings mode will extend battery life on the device which lasted five days last year when all of the features were in use, and delivered up to 30 days of power when the features were used sparingly.





Apple and Xiaomi are often numbers 1-2 when it comes to wearable shipments. And last year's Mi Band 6 was just as popular as the first five iterations of the device. During the fourth quarter of last year Apple delivered 59.7 million Apple Watch units which was good enough for a leading 34.9% market share. That was followed by Xiaomi's 14.6 million Q4 shipments, giving the Mi Band 6 a wearables market share of 8.6% during the final quarter of last year.

