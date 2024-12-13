Ex-Metro rep turns whistleblower and reveals schemes that allegedly defraud customers



Today I received a letter from a former Metro by T-Mobile rep who alleges that certain stores being run by a particular company are guilty of using "illegal business practices." The letter states that the District Manager of these stores "has engaged in illicit activities that have resulted in significant financial theft" since this particular manager took over in the first quarter of this year.





According to the whistleblower, the whole scheme revolves around this District Manager illegally obtaining ported phone numbers through an outside source and using these phone numbers to manipulate phone prices and discount them in Metro's phone system. The letter says that Metro reps were told to sell these discounted phones at higher prices which defrauded customers.





The letter says that prices for higher-end phones are significantly more expensive if purchased with a new line than if a customer buys it using a number ported over from another wireless provider. The former Metro rep says that an undisclosed person known as Jesus provided ported phone numbers to the District Manager. The latter and Jesus both gave Metro reps ported phone numbers, account numbers, and transfer pins allowing them to offer customers a larger discount on new phones.







If a customer could not afford a new phone, the whistleblower says that the purchase was still approved by the District Manager, and while the customer would be charged for accessories such as "phone cases, screen protectors, chargers, speakers, headphones, etc.," they would walk out of the store with only a phone. If a customer agreed to the artificially high price quoted for a new phone, employees would scan the aforementioned accessories which were never given to the customer but were returned to the store's inventory to sell again.





To prevent customers from getting suspicious, the District Manager had the employees disconnect the receipt printers from the computers. Customers were told that the store was out of receipt paper, or that the store did not give out receipts. Refunds of accessories were denied since the store's commissions were mostly from sales of accessories even if they were not real. Customers complaining about their purchases were turned away.









This scheme resulted in inflated accessory sales which allowed the District Manager and Metro employees to receive high commission checks and bonuses. Other sketchy "theft tactics" employed by the District Manager included purchasing older phones such as the Revvl 6, Motorola G Power, Samsung A14, and A15 at a discount and offering the units to customers at higher prices. The extra profits were used to pay company bills.







Reps were also told to quote higher activation fees which the former Metro rep called "a very common practice." By quoting the higher activation price, accessories not ordered by the customer could be added to the activation making it appear as though the stores sold more accessories than they really did. The former Metro rep sent me screenshots of text messages supposedly showing Metro employees requesting port numbers from the District Manager (referred to in the texts as Mo) who was known to these employees as Jesus.



