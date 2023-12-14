Motorola Razr in Summer Lilac joins Metro by T-Mobile today

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

One of the most affordable foldable smartphones, Motorola’s latest Razr, is now available at Metro by T-Mobile in a very different color: Summer Lilac. The new color joins another rather unique hue for foldable phones, Sage Green.

Starting today, customers can pick up the Motorola Razr in Summer Lilac for just $99.99, the lowest price in prepaid, when they bring their number to Metro. In addition, customers will receive a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after three monthly payments.

Finally, Metro announced that as an added bonus, it will be covering activation fees, making switching easier than ever. Keep in mind that the offer isn’t available if you’re switching from T-Mobile or if you’ve been with Metro in the past 180 days, which makes sense.

You might also want to know that the virtual prepaid Mastercard that can be used online or in-store (no cash access) is issued by Sunrise Bank. Obviously, your account must be in good standing when the $100 virtual card is issued.
