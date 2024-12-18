Metro by T-Mobile rep goes public with reports of shady behavior endorsed by his manager

T-Mobile rep T-Mobile stating "We do not tolerate fraud of any kind and take these claims very seriously. This situation occurred at one of our third-party retail locations and we have taken action to address it. We also continue to improve our monitoring systems so we can better prevent, identify, and respond to these types of issues." Just a few days ago I heard from a former Metro byrep who revealed some of the fraudulent schemes that allegedly occurred at the store he once worked in and told us that the ringleader was the District Manager. We received a statement fromstating "We do not tolerate fraud of any kind and take these claims very seriously. This situation occurred at one of our third-party retail locations and we have taken action to address it. We also continue to improve our monitoring systems so we can better prevent, identify, and respond to these types of issues."







Here is the real indictment of the industry, folks. This rep says his boss tells him to "add now, ask for forgiveness later." The Metro employee explains that this means, "fuck up ppls plans and deal with it later." The rep adds, "I hate it coz my manager does it and I’ll have people mad at ME coz HE added a tablet to their account and instead of saying it will add $20 on their account he says to them it won’t affect them at all."





This dovetails with everything we've heard from former and current Metro and T-Mobile employees over the last year. And yes, this is an industry-wide problem. Another Reddit subscriber writes to the current Metro rep that he does not have a good job. He says, "TBH (To be honest) best advice is to get out of that field, it’s just full of bs and corruption. You are the front and first line of defense dealing with that bs."





We are going to continue to hear about shady and fraudulent practices taking place in this industry until one company steps up and makes the changes necessary to the current compensation system. There needs to be less pressure placed on wireless reps to commit fraudulent actions while management looks the other way or demands that these shady practices continue.

