Metro by T-Mobile rep goes public with reports of shady behavior endorsed by his manager

0comments
T-Mobile Metro
The inside of a Metro by T-Mobile store showing accessories and phones on display.
Just a few days ago I heard from a former Metro by T-Mobile rep who revealed some of the fraudulent schemes that allegedly occurred at the store he once worked in and told us that the ringleader was the District Manager. We received a statement from T-Mobile stating "We do not tolerate fraud of any kind and take these claims very seriously. This situation occurred at one of our third-party retail locations and we have taken action to address it. We also continue to improve our monitoring systems so we can better prevent, identify, and respond to these types of issues."

Now, on social media, a post by a current Metro by T-Mobile rep continues to shine a spotlight on the fraudulent behavior that is supposedly taking place at the T-Mobile unit. This rep is not making enough each month in pay to cover his bills. He says that his manager "usually tells me to call cs to lower their bill to the lowest plans and then add shit which imo (in my opinion) is shady asf (shady as fuck) and I think they’re able to sue for that so it’s a no go and I let them pay their bill."

Here is the real indictment of the industry, folks. This rep says his boss tells him to "add now, ask for forgiveness later." The Metro employee explains that this means, "fuck up ppls plans and deal with it later." The rep adds, "I hate it coz my manager does it and I’ll have people mad at ME coz HE added a tablet to their account and instead of saying it will add $20 on their account he says to them it won’t affect them at all."

This dovetails with everything we've heard from former and current Metro and T-Mobile employees over the last year. And yes, this is an industry-wide problem. Another Reddit subscriber writes to the current Metro rep that he does not have a good job. He says, "TBH (To be honest) best advice is to get out of that field, it’s just full of bs and corruption. You are the front and first line of defense dealing with that bs."

We are going to continue to hear about shady and fraudulent practices taking place in this industry until one company steps up and makes the changes necessary to the current compensation system. There needs to be less pressure placed on wireless reps to commit fraudulent actions while management looks the other way or demands that these shady practices continue.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

