Meta’s Privacy Center enables Facebook users to learn more about their privacy settings

Security: For setting up two-factor authentication, updating other security settings, and getting additional information about your safety.

Sharing: For finding information on how to change the settings for your posts and how to use the Manage Activity tool.

Collection: For additional information on what data Meta collects and how to use tools like Access Your Information.

Use: For managing and receiving extra information about how Meta uses your data.

Ads: For managing the displayed ads through controls like Ad Preferences and for learning how the service decides what ads to show.

At the moment, the Privacy Center is available only on the desktop version of Facebook to a limited number of users in the US. In the future, the Privacy Center will be accessible on the mobile version of Facebook as well. Meta also announced that it's planning to roll out the Privacy Center to more users and to more of its apps. Although the Privacy Center currently has five modules, Meta will continue to add more modules and controls to it with time.

Meta has announced the Privacy Center, its latest feature where users of services like Facebook can learn how Meta collects their private information. In the Privacy Center, users will also be able to read Meta's Data Policy and get additional information on how to use the privacy and security controls of the service. Furthermore, the Privacy Center will become Meta's hub for all privacy and security settings the company has introduced over the years.Currently, the Privacy Center has five modules, and each of these modules offers guides and controls for a related privacy matter.The five modules are: