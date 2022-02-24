Meta shows an AI bot that allows users to create VR worlds in the metaverse using voice

Meta building an AI-powered bot for the metaverse

Basically, what the Builder Bot should do is allow users to describe a world and then it would generate aspects of that world. In the demo, Zuckerberg and another Meta employee created a basic beach scene with a picnic table and clouds and added some sound effects of seagulls and ocean waves.







The Meta CEO explained that as this tech advances, it will allow users to create nuanced worlds with just their voices.







Horizon virtual reality world is growing, but it is uncertain whether it will be the growth Meta needs

