Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Meta announces Meta Motivo and more AI tools: check it out

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A digital figure on a dark background.
Meta is not sitting idle on its Facebook and Instagram platforms; quite the contrary: it's always on the move. Now, Meta has announced the release of several cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) tools and research projects through its Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) program.

Among the highlights is "Meta Video Seal", an open-source tool designed for video watermarking, which builds upon last year’s widely-used "Meta Audio Seal" for sound watermarking. This technology helps identify the source of digital content, ensuring its authenticity – sounds pretty practical to me.

What's more interesting, though, is Meta's foundational model that could make mobile gaming pretty exciting.

The standout release is called "Meta Motivo", a foundation model for controlling virtual embodied agents, such as humanoid figures in simulations or games. Unlike conventional AI methods that rely on highly curated data or are tailored for specific tasks, Meta Motivo uses a groundbreaking approach called unsupervised reinforcement learning. This technique allows the AI to learn a wide range of tasks – such as imitating human motion, achieving specific poses, or optimizing reward-based actions – without requiring additional training.

What sets Meta Motivo apart is its ability to interpret movements, rewards, and states using a shared framework, enabling the agent to behave more like a human. For instance, the model can adjust to unexpected changes like altered gravity or environmental disturbances, showcasing robust adaptability even in scenarios it wasn’t specifically trained for.

While these tools are primarily designed for researchers and developers, Meta Motivo has the potential to benefit smartphone users and everyday technology consumers. AI agents with human-like behavior could lead to more realistic non-player characters (NPCs) in mobile games.

Enhanced AI memory and social intelligence may result in virtual assistants and chatbots that are smarter, more responsive, and better suited to individual needs. I truly hope so. Because right now, they are not that smart.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless