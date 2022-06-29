 Meta announces new Facebook Groups features, channels - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Meta announces new Facebook Groups features, channels

Apps
1
Meta announces new Facebook Groups features, channels
Meta has announced a slew of new features for Groups, including a new sidebar, as well as the ability for admins to create chat, audio and feed channels. The sidebar allows users to have more control over their Groups content - they can pin favorite Groups to the top, find related groups, get alerts for new posts, etc.

Facebook Groups will also get channels - smaller, more personalized spaces inside Groups. There are three types of channels - community chat, community audio, and community feed channels.

As the name suggests, the chat channels will allow people to get some real-time feedback inside a specific Group. “So when you’re in your new BBQ lovers group and need real-time feedback while attempting your first brisket, an admin can create a chat for that.”


The Audio channels feature is very similar to what Discord is doing with audio chats. Users will be able to "casually jump in and out of audio conversations in real time.” Finally, feed channels will let Facebook users get information on specific topics in a more structured way.

These changes are currently in a testing phase but we expect Meta to roll them out for the masses in the coming months.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will most likely not release a successor to Android 12L
Google will most likely not release a successor to Android 12L
Americans are deleting period-tracking apps in droves because of the Roe v Wade ruling
Americans are deleting period-tracking apps in droves because of the Roe v Wade ruling
Amazon once again comes out with an awesome sale on Anker chargers
Amazon once again comes out with an awesome sale on Anker chargers
Yet another UK operator introduces roaming charges for EU travel
Yet another UK operator introduces roaming charges for EU travel
Xiaomi finally reveals the date and time of its new 12S series announcement
Xiaomi finally reveals the date and time of its new 12S series announcement
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch: Samsung-Google alliance gets stronger - could be a threat for Android
Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch: Samsung-Google alliance gets stronger - could be a threat for Android
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news
New report brings unexciting Samsung Galaxy S23 camera news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless