Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Meta launches “nighttime nudges” to remind teens it’s time to go to sleep

Apps
@cosminvasile
Meta launches “nighttime nudges” to remind teens it’s time to go to sleep
Meta introduced a lot of new features specifically designed for teens using social apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. From parental supervision tools to more privacy features, Meta has been trying to limit teens’ access to unwanted interactions and content on its social platforms.

Today, the social giant announced yet another new feature that won’t be limiting access to any content but rather remind teens that it’s time to … go to bed. Suggestively named “nighttime nudges,” the new feature is meant to make it easier to manage the time teens and families spend on Meta’s apps.

For once, Meta recommends a big category of users that spending time on its apps when they should be sleeping is unhealthy. The new nighttime nudges will have been designed to show up when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or Direct Messages late at night.

Meta launches “nighttime nudges” to remind teens it’s time to go to sleep


The nighttime nudges function as a reminder for teens that it’s late, and encourage them to close the app. Obviously, that’s not going to happen in many cases, but at least Meta is trying to convince teens to do the right thing. Perhaps some will heed the “Time for a break” warning.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless